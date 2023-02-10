Scream queen Samara Weaving looked fantastic in several recent outfits while hanging out with a few friends and attending an exclusive event in Palm Springs.

The Australian actress has been unveiling the stunning looks on social media lately, including one featuring a sheer top with a black bra visible underneath. She paired her gorgeous top with black leather or faux leather pants for the captivating attire.

In one image, Weaving let her wavy blonde locks flow past her shoulders as she shot a serious stare while seated between friends Jordan Kirk and Aleks Trkulja.

A second photo had Weaving with a snarling look with her arms around her friends as they struck unique poses for the camera.

Weaving shared the two photos in a carousel post for her 1.2 million followers on Instagram, bringing over 25,000 likes and 130-plus comments.

“After Party Emos,” she captioned her latest IG post to express the moment.

Samara Weaving looked stunning at Palm Springs event

Before her after-party IG post above, Weaving was dazzling in a head-to-toe look consisting of a transparent black crochet frock that extended from just below her neckline to her ankles.

Weaving was braless for the jaw-dropping look, which included brown or tan pointed-toe heels. She kept her blond hair back in a ponytail, wearing smoky eyeshadow and a dewy base for makeup.

Dangling diamond earrings were her accessories of choice for the event, which she captured in a series of photos shared on Instagram in a carousel post.

She gave credit to the team involved in helping her put together the glamorous look, including hair stylist Aviva Jansen Perea, makeup artist Allan Avendano, and manicurist Thuy B. Nguyen.

The latest look was a hit, as her IG post picked up over 480 comments and 78,615 likes from friends and followers admiring the actress’ outfit.

Samara Weaving movies and modeling

Weaving, 30, is the niece of actor Hugo Weaving. She initially rose to fame through roles she had in her home country, including playing Indi Walker on the soap Home and Away. However, her first lead role in an American theatrical film, 2019’s Ready or Not, helped her become a star in the States.

That arrived after she had portrayed Bee in the Netflix horror comedy, The Babysitter. She’d go on to star in the sequel and appeared in 2023’s Azrael and Scream 6, furthering her work within the horror genre.

The new Scream film will be the first to arrive without actress Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. The cast includes Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jenna Ortega, and Dermot Mulroney, with the plot involving a new series of Ghostface murders in New York City.

In addition to portraying various characters in TV and movies, Weaving is also a model. She was the face of Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2022 Collection.

“Gathering carefully chosen iconic and sporty shapes, pieces in the Pre‑Fall Collection draw on inspiration from the colors of the tennis court, equipment and apparel in green, blue, terracotta and neon yellow combined with the Maison’s iconic Monogram,” Louis Vuitton says of the collection.

A YouTube video showcases some of their fun and colorful items. Weaving is seen casually and playfully modeling them throughout the short film as a pulsating song plays, and large boomy speakers are shown as part of the set.

In addition to the short film above showcasing the Louis Vuitton collection, Weaving has also shared multiple posts on her Instagram in which she’s wearing their looks and carrying various LV accessories.

At 30, it seems the sky is the limit for Weaving as she continues expanding her project portfolio to include more roles, modeling gigs, and partnerships.