Ever since people started binge-watching All American on Netflix, Samantha Logan has been an actress on the rise to watch out for.

All American certainly isn’t the only role she’s landed so far, as fans probably recognize her from 13 Reasons Why and The Empty Man.

Another reason Samantha is garnering tons of attention is the fact that she consistently knows how to dress well whenever she leaves the house.

Red carpet events are no exception for someone like Samantha, who dresses to the nines before camera crews have the chance to approach her.

The stunning dress Samantha recently wore at a red carpet event in Beverly Hills, California, is worth admiring for many reasons.

In addition, she also proved how trendy her fashion sense is in a fabulous picture she posted wearing an outfit that looked both pretty and professional.

Samantha Logan looks flawless in all white

Samantha dressed to the nines in an off-the-shoulder white dress to the Solaire Expedition for its 250th Anniversary celebration. The white dress had long sleeves that covered Samantha’s lower arms, elbows, and wrists.

Her collarbone and shoulders were still in sight, though. The dress was elegantly long enough to cover her legs, though her ankles and feet were still easy to see in the pair of brown high heels she chose to wear.

Although the dress provided tons of coverage, it was still formfitting enough to show off her curves. She accessorized with a choker necklace featuring a large cross pendant and a pair of dangling earrings.

Samantha wore her long dark hair in its naturally curly say with a slight side part. She also wore dark red lipstick to top it all off.

Samantha Logan is pretty and professional

Samantha shared a group of photos wearing an outfit that looked perfect for any office setting or professional event. On top, Samantha wore a white turtleneck that provided excellent coverage and created a modest look.

She added a black cardigan for an extra layer of warmth. It was lined with small silver buttons that were left undone. Samantha wore a pair of shiny black pants and a pair of shiny heels on her lower half.

She held onto a shiny black purse with a gold strap over her shoulder. In terms of accessories, Samantha rocked three rings on different fingers and a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete the look.

It’s common to see Samantha wearing her hair free-flowing and down, but in these pictures, she pulled her dark hair back into a tight bun with a center part down the middle.