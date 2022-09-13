Samantha Hanratty wows in plunging braless minidress

Samantha Hanratty looked amazing in a plunging silver minidress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Yellowjackets actor Samantha Hanratty looked gorgeous this weekend as she wowed at the Emmy Awards in a plunging braless minidress.

The 26-year-old actress was at the Television Academy’s 74th Emmy Awards because Yellowjackets has been nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series award, and she’s been having a great time too.

Samantha looked absolutely stunning as she hit the red carpet in a gorgeous sparkly minidress.

The silver dress featured a massively plunging neckline, meaning the actress bared quite a bit of skin on her chest. The skirt part was short and pleated.

Samantha allowed her long brown hair to cascade over the back of one shoulder and the front of the other.

She didn’t have many accessories on show, but she was wearing earrings and two rings that matched the white decorative buttons on her minidress.

Samantha Hanratty practically stole the show at the Emmy Awards over the weekend. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Samantha Hanratty posed with stars from Stranger Things and Abbott Elementary

Samantha also posted a picture of the outfit to Instagram. She posed standing next to Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower, who looked super dapper in a sleek black suit.

Samantha and Jamie looked really cute together as he placed an arm around her, and the Yellowjackets star captioned the post, “Strangers Things x YellowJackets Absolutely lovely night celebrating the #emmy nominees ♥️.”

The following evening, Samantha switched outfits to another dress. This one was green and also featured a plunging neckline, and she also looked fabulous in this garment.

She also posted a pic of this dress to Instagram, where she posed with Quinta Brunson, the creator, producer, and star of ABC comedy Abbott Elementary. Quinta has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for Abbott Elementary.

Samantha captioned this post, “This!!!! A HUGE CONGRATULATIONS @quintab Tiny but mighty, I love you!!!!

#abbottelementary #emmy @televisionacad”

Samantha Hanratty will be returning for Season 2 of Yellowjackets

Samantha and Yellowjackets co-star, Jasmin Savoy Brown, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend and discussed being at the Emmys and the show.

Samantha admitted that this was her first time at the Emmys and remarked that it was “very hot” before joking with Jasmin that there were also a lot of “hot people” at the show. She also confessed to enjoying seeing so many people from other hit shows such as Ted Lasso and Squid Game.

Jasmin described being at the Emmys as a “humbling and exciting” experience and said she appreciated being around so many brilliant actors and actresses.

The pair also discussed the upcoming Season 2 of Yellowjackets. Samantha said they had already filmed for one day and they would be back to work on Wednesday. As for what fans can expect from the new season? The actress said, “it ended crazy, and we’ve started crazy.”