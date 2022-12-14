Sam Smith wows in incredible pink coat after Jingle Ball body shaming

Sam Smith looked sensational in a pink ruffled coat. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sam Smith looked as fabulous as ever as they rocked a bright pink oversized ruffled gown that exuded glamour and opulence.

It comes days after the music superstar received backlash for their wow-worthy performance at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.

Sam, who first shot to fame back in 2013, is no stranger to pulling off a show-stopping look.

With the release of their fourth studio album Gloria just around the corner, the Stay With Me hitmaker has been in full-on promotion mode for the past few months.

In the fall, they released the chart-topping hit Unholy, featuring Kim Petras, which reached number one in both the UK and the US.

Following up on their number one smash, on Saturday (December 10) Sam was snapped shooting a new music video for their latest yet-to-announced single.

Sam Smith dazzles in show-stopping pink coat

The 30-year-old truly cut a glamorous figure while filming the video at Hertfordshire’s Ashridge House in the United Kingdom.

Sam made sure all eyes were on them as they slipped into a huge pink gown for the shoot.

The pink number also boasted giant puffed sleeves and a dramatic train that draped behind them.

Sam Smith posed up a storm in their latest ensemble. Pic credit: Click News and Media / BACKGRID

Making sure the accessories were just as glam as the ensemble, Sam rocked a pair of statement gold heart earrings.

Sam completed the look with a pair of matching trousers and sneakers and styled their iconic blonde locks into curls.

Sam Smith receives cruel comments following Jingle Ball performance

Last weekend, Sam performed at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, where they brought out special guest Kim Petras for a performance of their hit single Unholy.

The Grammy winner simply sparked on stage in a sequin jumpsuit, paired with chunky black boots, pearl earrings, and a diamond necklace.

Although Sam put on a show-stopping performance and exuded confidence, cruel trolls still decided to hit out at them.

Trolls posted their comments on TikTok under a post of Sam’s performance.

“He [they] NEEDS A STYLIST ASAP FORGET ABOUT DADDY!!!” One troll penned.

Another added, “what happened to him [them]”

Pic credit: @samsmith/TikTok

Nonetheless, the majority of Sam’s loyal legion of fans were loving their performance and their sparkly ensemble.

“It’s always the private accounts saying the nasty things. Sam is SLAYING! Go little rockstar!!” Proclaimed one fan.

Pic credit: @samsmith/TikTok

“I love the change you look so much happier and true to yourself this outfit is amazing love this song,” someone else commented.

Sam Smith shares beauty routine

Sam can most definitely pull off any type of glam look.

Back in 2020, they revealed their beauty routine in an at-home video for Vogue, going through their five-step skin-care regimen.

The collection of items included three SkinCeuticals products and Sam even suggested doing “a little dance” in between applying the products to let each one dry before adding the next.

They then went on to reveal the four makeup must-haves he swears by which included Too Faced’s famous Better Than Sex Mascara, MAC eyebrow gel, lip gloss by Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs brand, and setting spray by Urban Decay.

After finishing their routine Sam turned the mirror and said, “I’ve gotta say, I feel like I’m glowing!” – we couldn’t agree more Sam!