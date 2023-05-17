Salma Hayek’s wardrobe malfunction doesn’t stop her from celebrating

Salma Hayek has millions upon millions of reasons to smile, as she recently celebrated a social media milestone many others aspire to.

Despite Hayek suffering a wardrobe malfunction while celebrating the occasion, the award-winning actress kept smiling and dancing to celebrate her special moment.

Hayek took to her official Instagram on Tuesday to share a dance video set to energetic background music playing from a portable speaker one of the women with her held up.

The 56-year-old actress, seemingly wearing only a white bathrobe, got out of her chair to dance around as her friend played the uptempo song, Idilio by Willie Colon.

However, Hayek’s dancing might have revealed a bit too much, as portions of her robe become blurred out, possibly due to some mishaps with the robe opening a bit too much.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃,” she wrote in her caption in both English and Spanish for her followers.

She also made sure to extend a happy birthday to her friend, Samantha L. Speranza, the director of Amazon Prime Video’s Sin Huellas and an on-set assistant for Hayek while she was filming for Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Fans and followers react to Salma Hayek’s celebration

With 24 million followers on the Gram, it’s no surprise that Hayek had over 857,000 likes and 6,500-plus comments on her latest post celebrating the social media milestone. Many individuals reacted to the fact that it was censored, saying they would’ve preferred the unedited version.

However, many commenters also celebrated seeing Hayek enjoy her moment.

“The best part is the censor,” one commenter wrote, “you know you’re living your best life while dancing and it all comes out!!”

Another individual suggested that it was censored as a joke and that there wasn’t an actual wardrobe malfunction for Hayek.

Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

Many commenters congratulated Hayek on achieving the milestone, including one saying, “Latinas can turn anything into a party.”

“You Deserve it Goddess Thank you for always inspiring us women and the world in so many ways,” another wrote.

Another commenter congratulated Hayek, mentioning how good things come from Veracruz since Hayek is from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico.

Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek may be aspiring to reach higher levels

Hayek, full name Salma Hayek Pinault, has been an Instagram user since 2015, growing her following to 24 million over the years with 2,175 posts.

As of this writing, the actress follows over 500 others on the platform, including fellow social media power celebs such as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Anitta, and Jenna Ortega.

All of the above have at least 40 million followers or higher, with Kylie’s 390 million leading the way, followed by Kim’s 355 million and Kendall’s 288 million followers.

That said, Hayek has something the other women mentioned don’t, as she’s received multiple nominations for various roles. Her career has included blockbuster films, Golden Globes and Academy Awards nominations for Frida, and a Daytime Emmy award she won nearly 20 years ago.

The actress claimed her Emmy award not for acting but for directing, winning Outstanding Directing in a Children/Youth/Family Special for Showtime’s The Maldonado Miracle in 2004.

She has recently been on the big screen for the finale of the Magic Mike trilogy, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Fans can see what Hayek does next in one of Netflix’s Black Mirror episodes this year. According to Variety, she’s also got an untitled film adaptation of Kotaro Isaka’s novel Seesaw Monster on the way, which she’s directing and starring in alongside Anne Hathaway.