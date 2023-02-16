Salma Hayek graced the cover of Marie Claire with a chic outfit that made her luscious curves pop.

The actress, who recently starred in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, opened up about her career and life in an interview with the outlet.

She looked stunning as she posed in the plunging white lace dress that featured semi-sheer panels at the top.

Salma added a nude corset to style the outfit, completed with a satin skirt in a different shade of white. The star accessorized the look with a gold necklace and a matching ring.

The 56-year-old beauty shared photos and videos of the photo shoot with Marie Claire on her Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, she thanked the outlet and the glam team that gave her a stunning look.

“Thank you @marieclaireuk, @yutsai88 and @qeelinjewellery for making a cold and gloomy LA day so fun and sparkly!.”

Salma put on a black jacket as she laughed with her eyes closed in the second photo of the IG post.

The third slide’s a close-up of her face, in which she posed with a hand on her cheek as she looked away from the camera.

She cuddled a cute dog in the fourth slide for a gorgeous photo that showed her side profile.

For the final slide, Salma showed love to the hair and makeup team as she posed alongside them for a short clip.

Salma Hayek shows off her dance moves in a BTS for Marie Claire

In another Instagram video, Salma showed her charisma with more behind-the-scenes from the Marie Claire cover shoot.

She appeared cheerful as she danced with the staff and posed for several photos in different outfits.

“At laaaaaast my love has come along! Thank you Etta James for being the soundtrack for my @marieclaireuk cover shoot 🎶🎼🎵,” she wrote in the caption.

Salma was seen in another white top paired with the satin skirt she wore on the cover shoot, and she cuddled with the dog and spoke with the staff in the clip.

Salma Hayek doesn’t like to diet

Salma has a stunning body for any age, but the actress doesn’t enjoy dieting or working out.

The actress collaborated with Juice Generation founder Eric Helps to create a company called Coller Cleanse.

In an interview on the company’s website, she explained her love for juicing.

“I don’t like to diet and I’m not good at it,” she said, continuing: “Doing a Cooler Cleanse doesn’t feel like deprivation. I’m flooding my body with nutrients from organic fruits and vegetables.”

She created several recipes with Helms that have flavor and texture for a healthy and tasty beverage.