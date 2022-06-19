Salma Hayek stuns in strapless sundress for special occasion

Salma Hayek poses amid leaves. Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek looks stunning in a new photo to mark a special occasion on Instagram.

The Eternals star, 56, made sure to honor Father’s Day this year, posting a photo that included her billionaire husband. The post quickly gained likes from her 21 million+ followers.

Salma Hayek honors Father’s Day with beachy snap

The Mexican-American actress shared a throwback showing a group setting. Hayek was sandwiched between a crowd backed by oceans and a beach – the House of Gucci star was hugging a young male as she stood by 2009-married husband François-Henri Pinault. Also included in the shot was the couple’s teenage daughter, Valentina.

While the photo was a little blurry, it can be assumed that the other individuals were Pinault’s children from a former marriage: son François and daughter Mathilde.

Salma low-key flaunted her curves in a low-cut black sundress with sheer tan straps, reflective shades, and a chic straw hat.

“#happyfathersday,” she wrote, translating her hashtag into Spanish and French.

These days, Salma shows daughter Valentina a little more on Instagram and has opened up about her marriage. Husband Pinault is worth north of $44 billion and owns Kering group, the parent company to a slew of high-end brands, including Gucci and Bottega Veneta.

In 2021, Hayek clapped back over allegations that she’d married her husband for his money. Speaking on The Armchair Expert podcast, Salma said:

“In pictures, you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person and grow in such a good, healthy way,” continuing: “When I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage. She married him for the money.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, b*tch. Think what you want. Fifteen years together.’ And we are strong in love, and I don’t even get offended.”

Salma Hayek reveals secret to marriage success

Last year also saw Salma reveal how she’s made her marriage last for over 15 years.

“When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem — never finding who to blame or, ‘You should have done this or that.’ No,” she stated on Red Table Talk. “All our energy goes into, ‘How do we solve this? We’ve never said anything nasty to each other. No resentment.”

Also marking Father’s Day on Instagram this year have been actresses Lily Collins and Rumer Willis, plus supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.