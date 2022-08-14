Salma Hayek poses close up. Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek is back in her swimwear and dazzling fans with her figure and low-key charm.

The MCU actress is looking better than ever at 55. In a Sunday share for her Instagram army, the Mexican-born sensation showed off her curves and her hat style, also channeling her love of social media hashtags.

Salma broke a fairly lengthy social media silence today by posing from a chic and airy indoor space adorned with wicker furnishings and near an outdoor terrace setup.

Snapping a selfie, Salma sent out a semi-smile while in a hot pink bikini, one she paired with a printed shawl for a classy finish.

Adding in a fun straw cowboy hat, the mom of one ditched the makeup for another #nomakeup moment, writing:

“Happy Sunday!!! Feliz domingo!!!!” She added a #sundayvibes and #nomakeup.

Salma Hayek bringing exciting series to Hulu

Salma’s last permanent IG post was back in June, and via a video out to promote the Santa Evita show she produced.

The Oscar-nominated actress told her fans, “I’m excited to share with you the trailer for the new and controversial limited series that I produced #SantaEvita. It’s based on a real-life story almost impossible to believe. It will premiere on @hulu in the US, @StarPlusLA in Mexico and Latin America, and @disneyplus in Europe and everywhere else on July 26.”

Salma Hayek looking better than ever

Salma continues to top the lists of age-defying celebrities, joining the likes of sitcom star Jennifer Aniston and talk show queen Kelly Ripa.

Keeping it OG on the aging gracefully front, the Latina told British health chain Holmes Place, “I don’t dye [my hair] because I am curious to see how I am going to look with this. I am sure in the next movie they will say sorry you will have to dye it but I am enjoying watching them come in. I don’t have any Botox. Maybe later I will change my mind but for now, I am comfortable being fifty. I am comfortable in my own skin.”

“My philosophy is that I should feel I should relax. It’s OK if I am not the most beautiful. You know what I am saying?” Salma added. At the time of the interview, the House of Gucci star was 50.

Salma is known for her occasional clap-backs, with fans seeming to now know that accusing the actress of too much Botox won’t go down well.