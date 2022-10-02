Salma Hayek stuns in sheer busty top

Actress Salma Hayek at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Salma Hayek is loving Paris Fashion Week as she stuns in a sheer Balenciaga top and gives fans a glimpse of her huge closet.

The beautiful actress recently celebrated turning 56 last month in a jaw-dropping red bikini.

Hayek looks equally stunning with clothes on as she donned a busty top for the series of photos.

The stunner posed in her closet in a fashionable top with a leather corset that fitted around her small waist.

The long sleeve sheer top gave her a sultry appearance as it accentuated her curves.

Salma posed clutching onto her dark sunshades as she rested on her closest table in the first photo.

The Instagram post which is captioned “@balenciaga #pfw” got a huge reaction, garnering over 400,000 likes in just a couple of hours.

The actress had silver eyeshadow and pink lipgloss for makeup. Her shoulder-length hair had a few braids visible giving her a youthful and stylish appearance.

Salma Hayek’s Paris closet is mostly black and tan outfits

The IG photos were taken in what appears to be her closet in Paris.

Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

The large closet is filled with black and tan outfits with some cashmere sweaters, blazers, and a collection of high-heels.

Hayek’s husband François-Henri Pinault is the CEO of Kering which owns Balenciaga. Therefore, it is likely her closet is filled with the luxury brand.

The company also owns Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Yves Saint Laurent; so the Mexican-American actress is spoilt for choice.

Salma Hayek along with her children, daughter Valentina, and step-daughter Mathilde attended the Spring Paris Fashion Week in March.

She posed next to Kim Kardashian who donned an interesting Balienga fit.

Salma Hayek pens a sweet tribute to her daughter

The actress celebrated her 15-year-old daughter Valentina’s milestone birthday and gushed about how quickly she has grown up.

“Happy fifteen years to my beloved quinceañera. Valentina you are my everything, thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart ♥️”

She shared two photos of her adorable daughter and footage celebrating her birthday.

Earlier this year the pair posed for the cover of Vogue Mexico. Hayek shared the stunning photos in an Instagram post in April.

“What a great early Mother’s Day present. Loving these beautiful photos by @nicobustos and this special moment with my Valentina. Thank you @voguemexico!” she wrote in the caption.

While engaged to the French businessman, François-Henri Pinault, she announced her pregnancy and welcomed their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault in 2007.