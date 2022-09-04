Salma Hayek stuns in red dress with plunging neckline for birthday serenade

Salma Hayek celebrates her birthday in style as she receives a Mariachi serenade. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Salma Hayek-Pinault celebrated her birthday with a beautiful Mariachi serenade as the actress looked fabulous at the same time.

Salma kicked off her birthday weekend with a very memorable video featuring the 56-year-old in a red bikini. Salma danced with friends in the stringy attire as she rang in her latest birthday with grace.

Salma’s latest post, shared with her 21.6 million Instagram followers, featured birthday celebrations.

It appears the party hasn’t stopped for the Marvel actress, who shared some more celebrations in her honor.

Although her birthday was on Friday, Salma continued to dance in her latest video. She showed that red was her color as she sported a nighttime ensemble in the bright hue.

Salma was a dead ringer for the red dancing girl emoji, complete with a red dress and a ruched hem. Her dark locks were in loose curls, and she smiled as she took in her birthday celebrations.

Salma Hayek celebrates 56th birthday with Mariachi band and dance

The first photo featured Salma at the center with a smile. The soft focus lens made Salma the star of the shot, although the Mariachi band was visible in the background. The next part of the post featured Salma singing along with the band as she knew the words of the Spanish song.

Then, Salma shimmied her shoulders before she started dancing animatedly and moving her dress to the music. In Salma fashion, her caption contained Spanish and English for her multicultural fans.

Her caption read, “What a better way to celebrate a birthday than with a Mariachi band. Que mejor manera de celebrar un cumpleaños que con Mariachis #mariachi.”

Salma Hayek’s health secrets include juicing

Salma Hayek loves a good juicing to detoxify her body and cleanse her system. She began a company, Cooler Cleanse, which sells her secret elixir.

Salma shared, “When I feel stressed, I turn to food for comfort. After doing a juice cleanse, I’m motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally. Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I’m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button.”

At the end of 2020, Salma told PEOPLE she didn’t have time to exercise because of her grueling schedule, which sometimes features 20-hour-days.

However, Salma found a solution to her time restraints: restorative yoga. She shared, “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.”

Whatever Salma is doing is clearly working because she looks better than ever.