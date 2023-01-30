Salma Hayek looks amazing in any color, but she was a vision in pastel green.

The Mexican-born beauty has been serving looks up for months as she promotes her upcoming movie.

Over the weekend, Salma got dressed up in a pastel green halter dress for a celebration of love. She tagged Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, as it was their wedding she was attending.

Her gorgeous dress was accessorized with simple jewelry — earrings and a bracelet on each wrist.

The halter neckline was lined with stones, accentuating her curves.

Salma kept her makeup neutral, with a red lip.

A night out with friends may just be what Salma needed after all the press and promotion she’s been doing over the last several weeks.

Salma Hayek stuns in mesh dress for Magic Mike premiere

Last week, Salma Hayek stunned in a see-through mesh dress as she walked the red carpet with Channing Tatum.

She and Channing were present in Miami for the premiere, walking the red carpet and talking to the press.

Salma looked amazing in the dress covered with flowers, and the figure-hugging fabric highlighted her curves.

It looks like Channing and Salma have become good friends, as the two were also spotted hanging out and enjoying themselves at a Magic Mike show over the weekend.

Salma Hayek reveals her secret skincare ingredient

The Mexican-born beauty is 56 and doesn’t look a day over 30. Her skincare routine contributes to that, and her secret ingredient is something she has raved about for nearly a decade.

Salma Hayek talked to Elle about her secret, saying, “I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there’s no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us.”

She created a skincare line that was based on her grandmother’s regimens. Nuance was built in 2011, and while it was dropped from CVS, it isn’t wholly discontinued.

While giving her skincare philosophy to the publication, Salma said, “My grandmother taught me how to take care of my skin from a very young age. When we were growing up, people would burn the seed of this fruit called Mamey. It doesn’t exist here, and with the oil, you put it in your lashes to make them grow longer. We use it also on the hair.”

It appears that Salma’s investments in her grandmother’s teachings have paid off. She built a skincare line, kept her skin in great condition, and helped others in the process.

Salma’s skin and hair are always radiant, which is a testament to the products she uses. Salma Hayek’s beauty shines through, whether she is on the red carpet, headed out with friends, or just hanging out with her husband.