Salma Hayek stuns in lacy black dress

Salma Hayek graces the cover of DuJour and wears a low-cut gown to celebrate. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Salma Hayek-Pinault showed off her world-famous curves in a fabulous lace dress with a plunging neckline as she celebrated a magazine cover.

Salma took to social media to share her dazzling looks as she celebrated her accomplishments last night.

The wife of the highly successful businessman, François-Henri Pinault, was the star of the show at the event, where paparazzi flocked to take photos of the cover girl.

She used Instagram to share her look with her 22.1 million followers, and many rewarded her with likes.

The three-part post showed Salma before the event, on the red carpet, and inside the venue, looking breathtaking each step of the way.

The first image showed Salma striking a fierce pose on the stairs with her arms touching the red doorway.

Salma Hayek stuns for DuJour cover

Salma chose Giambattista Valli as her gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic hem which touched the ground.

The dress featured tulle over the straps, upping the dramatic vibe of the garment. There were also thick black ribbons decorating the bodice with a corset-style feature and a cinched waist.

The dress cascaded to the ground with layers of mesh and tulle, creating a gorgeous look.

Salma’s face looked amazing, thanks to makeup artist Kristofer Buckle. Salma’s makeup included a matte lip, rosy cheeks, and highlighter with winged eyeliner.

Salma’s hair was perfectly sleek, with an elegant ponytail and loose curls.

Salma was sure to tag the team of makeup artists and professionals who helped to get her red carpet ready for the event.

Her caption read, “Thank you @dujourmedia for the beautiful party for my cover. @jennifer_yepez @kristoferbuckle @rebeccacorbinmurray.”

The final part of the post showed Salma inside the venue. Salma took a turn at spinning records, placing headphones on her ears, and hitting the turntables.

Salma Hayek promotes Cooler Cleanse

As the wife of one of the most wealthy men in the world, Salma doesn’t have to promote random brands on her social media.

She did, however, launch a company called Cooler Cleanse.

Cooler Cleanse offers juicing solutions, which Salma was sworn by over the years.

Accordingly, she encouraged fans to try out Cooler Cleanse and see the reason for the hype.

She explained, “After doing a juice cleanse, I’m motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally. Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus and think about what I’m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button.”

Cooler Cleanse will deliver the pre-made juices to customers with the nutrients needed to cleanse the body.

One of the products fans can buy is the 3-day cleanse, which offers three days’ worth of juice, with each day offering around 1200 calories.

The menu includes multiple green juices, spicy lemonade, vanilla almond, and golden hemp for $174.