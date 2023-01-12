Salma Hayek stunned in gorgeous Gucci for the Golden Globes awards as she turned heads while turning up the glam. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Salma Hayek-Pinault revealed her world-famous curves and killer sense of style in a sheer dress by Gucci.

The Mexican American actress took to social media last night to share her sparkling looks as she celebrated accomplishments in film and television at the 80th Annual Golden Globes.

Other notable names in attendance at the ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, included Jennifer Coolidge, Ana de Armas, and Colin Farrell, all of whom received nominations for their work. Margot Robbie also stunned on the red carpet in a feminine Chanel gown.

And while Margot wowed in her longtime favorite Chanel, Salma was a vision in her favorite Gucci.

Of course, it probably didn’t hurt that Salma’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, has long been the CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci and Balenciaga.

Salma delighted her 22.3 million followers with a three-part IG carousel that showed different parts of her action-packed night.

Salma Hayek stuns in Gucci at Golden Globes

Salma started the carousel on a high note, posing against a Mediterranean-style wall and arching her back. Salma struck a pose and showed off the work of fashion stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, who decked out the star to perfection.

Her Gucci gown had a delicate vibe, with a sweetheart neckline and tassels hanging from the sheer sleeves. Salma’s dress was flapped-inspired with a corset-style waist and boning that accentuated her perfect figure.

She looked off into the distance, with delicate pieces of her bangs blowing in the wind. Her hair was in an elegant updo with a low bun that was full of volume.

A swipe right revealed a beautiful clip of Salma posing in front of large leaves. The video allowed viewers to see Salma’s beauty in motion. Fans could also view Salma’s perfect makeup, thanks to her talented makeup artist.

Mary Phillips caked Salma’s face with a smoky eye and berry lip stain, using Charlotte Tilbury to do the trick.

Salma wrote a heartfelt caption where she thanked the team that got her red carpet ready.

She wrote, in part, “I wish I could tell you I arrived on a plane from Europe, woke up like this, and easily just slipped into a dress, but in reality, it took a beauty army of skilled soldiers to get me together for the #GoldenGlobes red carpet last night! Thank you to @gucci, @boucheron and my entire crew!!”

It was clear from the post that Salma’s figure was on point.

Salma Hayek launches Cooler Cleanse

Salma has launched a line of cleansing drinks to help others achieve her level of detox.

The actress has a love for cleanses, so she launched a company called Cooler Cleanse.

Cooler Cleanse has juicing solutions for different needs, like detoxing and debloating.

Fans can purchase different products like the 3-day cleanse with three days’ worth of juice. Each day has close to 1200 calories, fulfilling daily nutritional requirements.

And although drinking Cooler Cleanse doesn’t guarantee Salma Hayek-level looks, it probably couldn’t hurt to try.