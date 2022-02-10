Salma Hayek stuns in blue bikini for Throwback Thursday

Salma Hayek posts pic of her incredible physique for Throwback Thursday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Salma Hayek Pinault, 55, posted a gorgeous Throwback Thursday pic on Instagram and fans are eating it up.

The actress is surrounded by flourishing greenery and a large pool filled with bright blue water. The most stunning part of the photo is Salma Hayek herself, featured floating facedown in the middle of the pool wearing a blue bikini.

Salma Hayek shows off toned body in newest bikini pic

The actress has her arms stretched above her head as her hair fans out in the water around her. Her bikini’s shade of blue almost matches the blue of the pool’s water as she swims.

Fans were quick to note her fit physique as her pose showed off the curves of her hips and legs, and what looks like a perfect swimming form.

The front of the bikini remains hidden, only showing that it’s tied together in the back with a simple knot. Her bikini bottoms show a cheeky view of her butt and highlight all of her hidden curves.

The actress left a simple caption on her photo, simply using the hashtag “#tbt.”

Fans were quick to compliment the actress, one commenting, “perfection in every way” while another simply commented a string of fire, heart-eyes and diamond emojis. One fan went as far as to comment “I love you” with a heart emoji.

Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek is known for posting many bikini pics throughout the year, even during the winter months. However, the actress has been working on more than just her bikini pics as she has most recently promoted her upcoming Super Bowl ad with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Salma Hayek to star in Super Bowl ad with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Fans saw Salma Hayek in Eternals, where she played Ajak: the leader of a team of immortal superheroes. With the Super Bowl ad, fans will see Hayek in a new role, but one many have found fitting — the Greek goddess Hera.

Salma Hayek portrays Hera while Aronal Schwarzenegger plays Zeus, two powerful Greek gods who decided to retire and are trying to adjust to life in the modern age.

Zeus is quickly frustrated with humans and their constant need for his power, so Hera decides to get him a gift that the god of sky and thunder can appreciate: an electric BMW SUV.

Since Hayek posted their commercial on Instagram, fans are convinced the actress needs to star in a movie about the Greek gods, whether she sticks to being Hera or portrays a different goddess. Although there isn’t a film of that nature in the actress’s future currently, it’s an entertaining idea that many fans love.

Hayek and Schwarzenegger’s BMW commercial will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13. Kickoff time is 6:30/5:30c on NBC.