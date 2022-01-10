Salma Hayek shows off her blue bikini while catching waves

Salma Hayek posted a fun bikini picture on Instagram. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Theresa Shirriff/AdMedia

Actor Salma Hayek was catching some waves this week! The 55-year-old actor showed off her toned physique and her blue bikini in her recent Instagram post.

Hayek has been wowing audiences on the big screen for almost four decades. She has starred in the acclaimed movies From Dusk Till Dawn, Dogma, Marvel’s Eternals, and House of Gucci. She also played the title character in Frida, a biopic about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

She is known for her impressive performances and her striking features, being named PEOPLE’s Most 50 Beautiful People In The World multiple times.

Hayek shares funny bikini pic

Salma Hayek is not new to posting bikini pictures on her Instagram, silly or not. The actor regularly posts on social media, recently celebrating reaching 20 million followers by showing off her matching red mani-pedi.

In her latest post, Hayek shows herself dipping into cold water. Her face reads a shocked expression while her wavy hair is swept up in the wind. In this picture, her body language is tense but that doesn’t detract from her gorgeous navy blue bikini.

Swiping to the next photo, Hayek appears to be drenched after dipping down into the water. However, judging by the look on her face, it has still yet to heat up. She captioned the images, “The pain and pleasure of cold water.”

Costar Penelope Cruz on friendship with Hayek

In other recent news, Hayek’s close friend and costar Penelope Cruz opened up about her relationship with the Savages actor. As reported by Yahoo! Entertainment, Cruz shared on the Ellen Show that Hayek picked her up from the airport when she landed in Los Angeles, after only having previously connected over the phone.

At that point, it was made clear that the two would be forming a long-lasting bond. Cruz shared, “I got here with a ticket to make a movie, I had my return ticket, so I was coming here for two months and I didn’t know anyone here.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor continued, “She picked me up at the airport and she said, ‘You’re not going to a hotel, you’re coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you’re going to feel very lonely.’ So — she took me to her house. That’s why now we’re like sisters.”

As the interview goes on, Cruz expresses that the two shared a room because she was “scared”. The duo went on to star in the 2006 comedy Bandidas.