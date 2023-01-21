Salma Hayek-Pinault showed her personality in an amusing share that revealed the difference between behind-the-scenes and the finished product.

The Mexican American actress took to social media to share a beautiful bathtub cover for DuJour Media.

She shared a clip with the magazine cover and some previously unseen shots from the shoot.

Salma’s 22.5 million Instagram followers were the first to see the outtakes from the DuJour Media cover.

The stunning actress received 241k likes for the share.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The clip began with Salma looking gorgeous while gazing into the camera and soaking in the bath.

Salma Hayek stuns in DuJour Media shoot

Salma wore a strapless black gown and folded one leg as she rested her head on the back of the tub. Salma had a full face of soft-glam makeup, with smoky eyes, bronzed cheeks, and a matte lip.

After the stunning professional picture, a less-than-stellar shot of Salma in the tub, looking quite blurry, appeared on the screen.

Next, the clip showed Salma curled up on a bed, admiring her reflection, and posing in a hotel hallway.

Then, an amateur picture of the hotel hallway shot came on the screen, and it was hard to see anything.

Salma playfully teased her friend, who took pictures at the photoshoot.

As Salma revealed in a caption accompanying the share, her friend’s pictures paled in comparison to the professional shots.

Salma’s caption read, “Check out the beautiful pictures taken by @DuJourMedia versus the mostly out of focus BTS pictures taken by @Veronicajoyg! #expectationsvsreality 😆.”

She also tagged the team of stylists, artists, and creatives who helped get her shoot ready.

It was clear from the post that Salma had a great sense of humor. Her toned figure was also apparent in the stunning photos. It turns out that Salma’s figure wasn’t the result of hours in the gym.

Salma Hayek talks fitness and restorative yoga

Salma Hayek told PEOPLE that she never developed the discipline needed to work out every morning.

Instead, she met a woman who taught her how to work out anywhere at any time.

She explained, “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.”

Salma continued, “It’s restorative yoga. She taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them.”

She revealed that this demonstration of mindfulness allowed her to stay in shape without exercising.

Salma’s workout sounds like a dream for those who don’t love hitting the gym.