Salma Hayek looked stunning in behind-the-scenes photos for British GQ.

The beautiful actress is still on her promotional tour for Magic Mike’s Last Dance which she stars in alongside Channing Tatum.

In the new video, Salma donned numerous dresses, including a black cropped outfit and a plunging white gown.

For the photoshoot, she had her brunette hair done by celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, who styled it with a straight middle part.

Salma was glammed up by Scott Barnes, who gave her a stunning glow that complimented her tanned skin.

The 56-year-old actress struck many poses in the video she shared with her Instagram followers.

In the caption, she wrote, “A little #BTS from my @britishgq #GQHype shoot for #MagicMikesLastDance!.”

Salma stopped by Good Morning America with Channing in another gorgeous dress and appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the movie.

Salma Hayek reveals how she stays in shape

Despite her incredible physique, Salma rarely has time for the gym but told PEOPLE how she incorporates exercise into her activities.

“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” Salma said, continuing, “So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.”

She further explained that her exercise method is restorative yoga, a method in which she clenches her muscles to stay toned.

In an Instagram post, Salma confessed that she hates exercise but got creative with her treadmill walk by incorporating dancing.

The actress is also a known dog lover and frequently burns calories by taking her dogs on walks.

Salma is also a renowned swimmer and diver, which is another muscle-building activity and cardiovascular activity.

As for her diet, Salma eats a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, and healthy sources of proteins. The award-winning actor also enjoys a glass of wine and other treats that she wants.

Salma Hayek opens up about being typecast for decades

Salma stars in the comedy Magic Mike’s Last Dance, but it was decades before she landed her dream role in the comedy genre.

In an interview with British GQ, she opened up about being typecast for most of her career.

“I was typecast for a long time,” she said before revealing that comedy was a lifelong dream but was typecast into playing sexy roles.

She said her role in Adam Sandler’s 2010 movie Grown Ups was the first time landing a comedy job in her forties.

“Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s,” she expressed.