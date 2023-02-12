Few people embody the saying “aging like a fine wine” quite like bombshell Salma Hayek.

And if you have any doubts about that assertion, check out Salma’s recent appearance at the 2023 Brit Awards.

Salma has been extremely busy in the past few weeks with promotional activities for her new film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The talented actress nearly broke the internet in a mesh dress at the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance. One week earlier, she delivered another fashion win and showed her killer sense of style in a sheer dress by Gucci at the 80th Annual Golden Globes.

But Salma’s fashion wins weren’t only red-carpet events. The leading lady also secured a few high-profile magazines.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She snagged the cover of Glamour magazine, captivating fans with her unrivaled beauty. The 56-year-old actress also struck some poses for British GQ, serving looks with ease and sharing BTS with fans.

Just when you thought Salma might be winding down, she delivered again at the 2023 Brit Awards.

Salma Hayek captivates at the 2023 Brit Awards

Salma’s 22.8 million Instagram followers were the lucky recipients of her latest red-carpet look. Her two-part post showed her first posing on the red carpet solo, then joined by her mega-wealthy husband, François-Henri Pinault.

Salma wore an Alexander McQueen gown with a mesh top transitioning into a bustier made of leather. The dress was sleeveless with a leather skirt and an asymmetrical hem.

She paired the dress with sky-high platform leather boots and fishnet stockings, completing the ensemble with a statement necklace.

The Mexican-American beauty was sure to tag the team of creatives, stylists, and artists who helped get her red carpet ready for the event.

As fans could tell from Salma’s recent appearances, her natural beauty was out of control. So were her killer figure and endless curves. As it turns out, Salma never got into fitness. But she does have a few secrets under her belt that keep her looking her best.

Salma Hayek’s unique diet and exercise philosophies

Salma spoke with the New York Times about her philosophy on dieting. The talented actress has never been one to deprive herself, but some general trends underlie her eating philosophy.

Salma divulged, “Sometimes I go several days without eating meat, but then I’ll go back. I tried one time to go raw; my body hated me.”

She continued, “Sometimes I work really hard and want instant satisfaction in my life. I’m a craver — let’s face it.”

Based on Salma’s statements, it seems she lives a healthy lifestyle without deprivation.

As for her workouts, she has maintained the same level of non-rigidity.

Salma told PEOPLE about her unique muscle activation workout that doesn’t cause a sweat.

She explained, “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.”

At 56 years old, Salma is putting her younger counterparts to shame.