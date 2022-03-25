Salma Hayek puts on a busty display in a one-piece swimsuit to celebrate national water day

Salma Hayek’s net worth is estimated at $200 million. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Salma Hayek reminds her fans how precious water is as she glistened in a plunging one-piece swimsuit.

The actress recently appeared on the red carpet for the British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall, where she avoided a wardrobe malfunction in her custom velvet Gucci dress.

Hayek had a busy 2021 featuring in four movies, two of which were box office hits with House of Gucci and Eternals.

Salma Hayek puts on a busty display in a one-piece

Hayek rocked a dark-colored one-piece with a plunging neckline for a busty show. The stunning actress has made no secret of her love for the ocean.

In the caption, the 55-year-old celebrated world water day, writing the following:

“Today is #nationalwaterday but let’s not forget any day how precious water is.”

Most of her body is submerged in the ocean water in a picturesque location with large rock formations surrounding her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the photo, her hair was wet as it appeared she went for a swim, and her toned arms were on display in the figure-hugging one piece.

In January, she took another stunning photo in a swimsuit, reminding her followers it is not too late to make a new year’s resolution.

The Oscar-nominated actress is also an experienced diver and shared an Instagram post from one of her diving trips in the ocean.

Salma Hayek’s passion for water even extends to cold water dipping.

The actress has been open about not adhering to a strict diet and isn’t a gym fan.

Salma explains why she finds bikini photos liberating

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Salma said she sees her bikini photos as “liberating.”

“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she said to the publication, noting that she took many photos of herself when she got down to the weight she desired.

“I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation,” she continued.

Hayek joked about gaining some lockdown weight, “But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again.”

The House of Gucci star was also open about her weight fluctuating and isn’t opposed to posting a throwback photo.

“I saved my pictures, I’m not in the same condition today and I’m spreading the love out like every two weeks.”