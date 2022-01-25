Salma Hayek posts blue bikini pic, reminds followers ‘it’s still January’

Salma Hayek poses in blue bikini on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Actor Salma Hayek took to Instagram to show herself splashing around in a blue bikini. The star seems to be having a great time out at sea as throughout the month of January she has been posting numerous photos doing water-based activities, including scuba diving.

The 55-year-old actor is looking youthful as ever as she soaks in the sun amid her successful past year starring in the hit movies House of Gucci and Eternals.

Salma Hayek posts bikini pic

The Frida actor posted a flirty picture on Instagram, showing herself leaning against a large boulder. Hayek is seen resting with her eyes shut as a high tide comes in. Her background is surrounded by a sandy beach and vibrant palm trees.

In the picture, she is rocking a blue bikini that was seen in earlier snaps. She is showing off her red nails, resting her hands on her knees. Previously, Hayek chatted up her matching red mani-pedi in celebration of accumulating 20 million followers on the ‘gram. At the time of writing, she currently has 20.3 million followers.

In her most recent picture, Hayek included a caption encouraging her large fanbase to keep thinking about their New Year’s resolutions. She reminds them, “It’s still January.”

“If you forgot to make your new year’s resolutions, it’s still January. I made mine but I’m adding to the list,” wrote the actor.

She also accompanied her post with a Spanish translation of the same text. Hayek finished off her post with a few festive hashtags including #dreams, #mondaymotivation, and #mondaymood.

Hayek goes scuba diving

In another beachy Instagram post, the Mexican actor showed off her fit physique while swimming with the fish. Hayek wrote, “Some people run to visit the fish” as her caption on an image of her wearing a wetsuit.

The post included two pictures, one of her staring out towards the sun while wearing a pink and black Scrubapro suit. She was showing off her fuchsia top underneath it as she worked the zipper over her chest.

The next image showed her donning full scuba gear and swimming underwater to splash around with the ocean life. Hayek was pictured with an oxygen tank on her back and a pair of flippers as she expertly swam across the ocean floor.

The actor appears to be having a blast on her beach vacation, hitting the waves and soaking up the sunshine.