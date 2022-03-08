Salma Hayek poses sans pants in t-shirt with a message for International Women’s Day 

Salma Hayek posts new pantless photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel



Salma Hayek is posing pantless for a purpose.

The actress added new pictures to her Instagram. The shots featured her pantless, with a t-shirt that had a message.

The Eternals star is no stranger to bikini pictures; she often posts them on her page. However, Salma’s latest half-dressed photos are to bring awareness to International Women’s Day.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Salma announced a capsule collection that pairs fashion house Gucci with Generation Change. The limited collection will benefit woman-related causes.

A pantless Salma wore a bright red hat, shirt, and matching red lips. Although she didn’t wear pants, she completed the look with floral Gucci heels.

The bright red shirt featured Chime and Gucci on the front. On the back of the shirt, it said, “None of us can move forward if half of us are held back.”

Salma also wore a Gucci hat that says Generation Change on the back and announced the release of a Gucci capsule collection for Generation Change.

Salma wrote, “Celebrating equality on International Women’s Day. Today on #IWD2022, @Gucci debuts a special #GenerationEquality capsule collection under the banner of #ChimeForChange.” Salma, whose native language is Spanish, posted a Spanish translation under the English caption.

Gucci left a red heart emoji in support of the post.

Miley Cyrus also celebrated Gucci Equilibrium in a video posted to Instagram.

Gucci is near and dear to Salma’s heart. Her husband, French billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, is the owner of Gucci. Salma starred in House of Gucci with Lady Gaga last year.

The Mexican-born actress often advocates for human rights causes. One of the causes Salma champions is women’s rights. On International Women’s Day 2014, she and Keira Knightley campaigned for women in Afghanistan.

Salma Hayek does a Super Bowl advertisement with BMW

Salma Hayek has released several films in the past year, including Bliss, The Eternals, and House of Gucci. But the actress shows she has an acting range with a new Super Bowl commercial.

BMW Super Bowl Commercial 2022 featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek

Watch this video on YouTube

The commercial also stars Arnold Schwartzenegger. Salma Hayek played Greek Goddess Hera, while Arnold Schwarzenegger played Zeus.

Salma Hayek and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s BMW commercial aired during the Super Bowl to rave reviews. The Eternals star is a natural as a Greek Goddess.