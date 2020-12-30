Salma Hayek poses in purple bikini to bid farewell to 2020

Actress Salma Hayek bid farewell to 2020 by sharing a photo of herself posing in a purple bikini with her 17 million Instagram followers.

In the photo snapped at an undisclosed tropical beach location, Hayek wears a straw hat, a pair of sunglasses, and a robe with a purple floral design over her two-piece.

She leaves the robe open in the front to show off her cleavage in the plunging bikini top.

She also shows off her trim figure, toned belly, and bronzed skin.

“Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature,” she captioned the photo uploaded to her Instagram on Tuesday.

She also shared a Spanish language translation of the caption.

Social media reactions

The photo went viral on Instagram with more than 1.2 million likes and a flood of comments by adoring fans.

“Oh my god!!! close to having a heart attack,” an admirer wrote on Instagram.

“You are so perfect,” another gushed.

Hayek posted the bikini photo a day after she shared a heartwarming photo of herself posing in a kitchen with her mother-in-law.

“Dinner at my mother-in-law, it is always a sublime experience!” she captioned the photo that fans liked more than 195,000 times.

Kourtney Kardashian also recently shut down pregnancy rumors after sharing a photo of herself in a lilac bikini.

Hayek quarantined with billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault

Hayek quarantined with her billionaire and philanthropist husband Francois-Henri Pinault during the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year.

Pinault, 58, is a French national. He is the CEO of the luxury fashion company Kering and President of the holding company Group Artemis.

He took over the company from his father, Francois Pinault, who started a timber-trading venture before moving into retail.

The business transformed into a luxury fashion giant under Francois-Henri. Kering owns high-profile brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, and Balenciaga.

According to Forbes, the Pinault family has a net worth of $47.1 billion.

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault tied the knot on St. Valentine’s Day

Hayek and François-Henri Pinault tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2009 after they met in the spring of 2006.

They met at a gala that took place at Venice’s Palazzo Grassi. Hayek and Pinault announced their engagement in March 2007 after Hayek became pregnant.

They share a daughter, Valentina, but Pinault has other children from a previous relationship.

Hayek was born in September 1966. She is known for her roles in movies such as Frida, Dogma, From Dusk Til Dawn, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Grown Ups.

She received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her starring role as Frida Kahlo in Frida.