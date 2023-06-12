Salma Hayek lounges in bikini with a message of adoration

Actress Salma Hayek is a ray of sunshine through any gray skies around.

The actress took to her Instagram for a recent share where she posed in a bikini while on a boat with the ocean rippling behind her.

Of course, she wasn’t just here to pose for the photo — the actress shared a message with her 24.5 million followers as well.

“Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings,” she wrote in her caption, adding a Spanish translation.

It seems clear from the like count that her followers agree, as nearly half a million likes in only hours is nothing to sneeze at.

For now, we’ll definitely be dreaming of being on that boat with Salma, whether the skies are gray or blue.

Salma Hayek shares environmental tips for World Ocean Day

Last week, the world celebrated World Ocean Day, and Salma hopped on board with the celebrations.

Of course, Salma is a lover of the ocean and swimming, as we can see through her social media, so it makes sense that she wants to keep the earth and the ocean clean and environmentally friendly.

She shared a few tips with her followers as far as what they can do to help protect the ocean and limit pollution, all while sharing some footage of her time spent in the glorious blue waters.

In both English and Spanish withher caption, she explained three things that people can do to help keep the ocean clean and beautiful: don’t use single-use plastics, be sure to recycle and properly dispose of any trash (no littering!), and to “participate in community clean-up events.”

She’s certain that if we all work together to keep the ocean beautiful, “we can make a difference.”

Salma Hayek’s favorite workout routines

Salma doesn’t always work out with traditional methods. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, one of her favorite ways to work out is by running with her dogs.

However, she does a few things that help keep her body toned and looking ageless.

One method she uses is restorative yoga — she holds her body in such a way that her muscles are always activated, thus creating her toned physique.

She also loves to dance and looks for the fun in her nontraditional workouts, being sure that it’s not a chore to get her fitness in.

Plus, she believes rest days are essential to staying in shape, and makes herself happy by eating food that she loves.