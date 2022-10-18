Actress Salma Hayek Pinault pictured arriving at the 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Salma Hayek looks sensational in throwback wedding photos.

The Frida actress married billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009, and the couple is still going strong 13 years later.

They share a daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, who was born in September 2007 — the same year the award-winning actress announced her pregnancy.

Peruvian fashion photographer Mario Testino shared a stunning photo of Hayek on her wedding day.

In the candid photo, the actress looked preoccupied with something off-camera. Hayek had her brunette hair pulled back in a bun, wearing a garment before going to the church to tie the knot for the second time in Italy.

Hayek and Pinault initially got married in a civil ceremony at the 6th Arrondissement City Hall in Paris on Valentine’s Day.

In the third slide of Testino’s IG post, Hayek is having her wedding dress fitted in an artistic black-and-white snap.

Salma Hayek shares the secret to her longtime marriage with François-Henri Pinault

Last year, the actress appeared on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk and discussed her 15-year relationship with her husband.

Hayek contributed their success in marriage to their method of conflict resolution.

“When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem — never finding who to blame or, ‘You should have done this or that.’ No,” said Hayek.

She continued by saying, “All our energy goes into, ‘How do we solve this?’ because of this, we’ve never said anything nasty to each other.”

Hayek praised Pinkett for being a stepmother to Will Smith’s children in the same interview.

Her husband, Pinault, has three children from previous relationships. He was married to Dorothee Lepere, and they had two children. Pinault shares a son with Linda Evangelista.

Salma Hayek denied marrying her husband for money

Hayek previously hit back at rumors that she married Pinault for money during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast per PEOPLE magazine.

She said her husband has made her a better person and added that their long relationship is a testament to their love.

Hayek also discussed the negative stereotypes against wealthy men and the notion that materialism and lack of moral character are required to attain significant wealth.

She went on to describe how her husband is with their family and said, “My guy, finished work, no matter how hard it was — and trust me he has a lot of responsibilities — big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh.”