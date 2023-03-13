Like a fine wine, Salma Hayek gets better with time.

The actress has typically attended events with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. For the most recent important night in the film industry, the 95th annual Academy Awards, Salma chose a different date.

However, Salma ensured that the night was still a family affair.

Salma brought her beautiful 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to strike a pose for photographers at the Academy Awards.

The mother-daughter duo color-coordinated, with each wearing a fiery red color.

As one might expect, the Academy Awards were a star-studded affair, with Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, and Rihanna all in attendance.

But it was arguably Salma who stole the show.

Salma Hayek stuns in Gucci gown at 95th annual Academy Awards

Salma made quite an impression, wearing one of her red carpet favorite designers. Salma opted for Gucci as her Oscars dress — unsurprising considering her husband’s relationship with the brand.

With the help of longtime stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Salma created a look that was nothing short of magnificent. And for those interested in fashion, Rebecca also outfitted Florence Pugh and Lily James.

As for Salma, she looked fiery in a dress featuring tassels paired with a silver metallic clutch. Her gown touched the ground with a keyhole cutout near the bodice. The sparkly material cinched Salma’s tiny waist before dramatically cascading to the floor.

As she sparkled at an Oscars red carpet event, Salma Hayek showed that red was her color. Pic credit: ABC

She sported her signature berry lip with subtle smoky eyes and bronzed cheeks. Salma’s brown locks had loose waves and a center part for elegant energy.

Salma’s film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, received a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. And while Salma’s film didn’t win, the actress dressed as a winner.