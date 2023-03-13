News

Salma Hayek is red hot for the Oscars red carpet


Salma Hayek face
Salma Hayek looked amazing at the Oscars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Like a fine wine, Salma Hayek gets better with time.

The actress has typically attended events with her husband, François-Henri Pinault. For the most recent important night in the film industry, the 95th annual Academy Awards, Salma chose a different date.

However, Salma ensured that the night was still a family affair.

Salma brought her beautiful 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, to strike a pose for photographers at the Academy Awards.

The mother-daughter duo color-coordinated, with each wearing a fiery red color. 

As one might expect, the Academy Awards were a star-studded affair, with Lady GagaElizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, and Rihanna all in attendance.

But it was arguably Salma who stole the show.

Salma Hayek stuns in Gucci gown at 95th annual Academy Awards

Salma made quite an impression, wearing one of her red carpet favorite designers. Salma opted for Gucci as her Oscars dress — unsurprising considering her husband’s relationship with the brand.

With the help of longtime stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Salma created a look that was nothing short of magnificent. And for those interested in fashion, Rebecca also outfitted Florence Pugh and Lily James.

As for Salma, she looked fiery in a dress featuring tassels paired with a silver metallic clutch. Her gown touched the ground with a keyhole cutout near the bodice. The sparkly material cinched Salma’s tiny waist before dramatically cascading to the floor.

As she sparkled at an Oscars red carpet event, Salma Hayek showed that red was her color. Pic credit: ABC

She sported her signature berry lip with subtle smoky eyes and bronzed cheeks. Salma’s brown locks had loose waves and a center part for elegant energy.

Salma’s film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, received a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film. And while Salma’s film didn’t win, the actress dressed as a winner.

Salma Hayek’s workout secret involves not exercising

Sometimes, life is unfair, and Salma might provide evidence for this claim.

The beautiful actress has stellar curves, and genetics have blessed the famous face. Salma has been honest about her lack of workout motivation, revealing she never developed the exercise bug.

What Salma does have, however, is access to the best trainers in the world.

Salma met a woman in London who taught her to work out and tone her muscles without clenching. The actress likened the mindful approach to restorative yoga, detailing the intricacies of the unique practice.

Salma told PEOPLE, “She taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension.”

The actress continued, “If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”

If Salma is any indication — the effects have been magnificent.

