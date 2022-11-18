Salma Hayek stole the show during a recent red carpet appearance where she also wore red. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-146/starmaxinc.com

Salma Hayek brought the heat to the red carpet in a gorgeous dress that was also a fiery color.

The actress was on hand for the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. Also in attendance was Sydney Sweeney, Andrew Garfield, and Emma D’Arcy, each bringing their own personal style and good looks to the event.

Salma posted a video of her appearance on the red carpet as she posed in front of a step-and-repeat to the delight of the paparazzi.

The 13-second clip gave fans a glimpse of life as a highly-coveted celebrity and the center of attention.

Salma fit the role perfectly as she posed like a natural in front of the flashing lights.

The mother of one opted for Vivienne Westwood with a gorgeous off-the-shoulder satin dress. The made-to-wear garment featured a red ribbon in the bodice that tied and added a feminine touch. The gown also had a corset-style waist, cinching Salma’s waist to perfection.

Salma Hayek stuns at 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards

Salma looked like the live version of the woman in a red dress dancing emoji, a fact that was not lost upon the actress. She let the short clip do the talking, opting to use the emoji she resembled as her caption.

Not visible in the short clip were Salma’s stunning earrings, of which she wore one pink piece and one green. The dazzling diamonds were in the shape of flowers, with Salma spicing things up with different colored jewelry.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Salma’s neckline remained bare as she allowed her dress to shine in all its glory.

Fans will likely see more Salma in the coming months because her new film drops in February. In fact, Salma posted the trailer to Magic Mike’s Last Dance over the weekend and her post received a lot of attention.

Salma Hayek’s moderation diet

Salma Hayek has never been one to deprive herself of delicious treats. She keeps her curvy figure by using moderation, which means she eats a little bit of what she wants but doesn’t binge.

Salma does, however, reduce her meat intake, sometimes going days without consuming it.

She explained to the New York Times, “Sometimes I go several days without eating meat, but then I’ll go back. I tried one time to go raw; my body hated me.”

Salma made a relatable admission, stating, “Sometimes I work really hard and want instant satisfaction in my life. I’m a craver — let’s face it.”

At 56 years old, Salma looks better than ever.