Salma Hayek is glowing in a figure-hugging coral gown with matching lace elbow-length gloves

Salma Hayek joined her fellow celebs at the SAG Awards, wearing a gorgeous coral gown and matching lace gloves. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Salma Hayek stunned once again, sharing some pictures of the gorgeous coral gown she wore to the SAG Awards last night.

The Descendants actress, 55, had heads turning with her glamorous look, gracing social media with photos from the star-studded evening.

Among the photos in the series were a picture of Salma alongside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and one next to House of Gucci co-star Lady Gaga.

Salma wowed in her SAG Awards ensemble

Salma was a vision in the halter-style gown and see-through lacy gloves, keeping her hair pulled up into an elegant ponytail, her visage made up perfectly with defining smokey eyes and a hint of lip color that appeared to match her ensemble perfectly.

Fans rushed to the star’s Instagram page to comment on the photos, with one person calling her a “timeless beauty.”

Others joined in on the admiration, saying “Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️” and “STUNNING 🤩 🙌🔥👏 SALMA.”

Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma admitted it was ‘bizarre’ to be in the Gucci movie when the brand is owned by her husband

In an interview with Extra, Salma discussed how it felt to star in a film about the Gucci family when her own husband, French billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, is the owner of the Gucci company.

“I have to tell you, it was funny and weird as well,” Salma told Extra, adding that it was a really “bizarre” experience.

She then went on to praise Lady Gaga for her cleverness and exploratory nature, saying that the singer-turned-actress always had good ideas on set about how to get more information about the Gucci family.

“Gaga had some, like, theories about the things that are not published. ‘Ask François,'” Salma said about Lady Gaga. “She’s so smart… She did a lot of research and I just was, like, the lazy people in school that is asking the girl that saw this a lot, you know…? I knew some but she’s the expert.”

Salma has maintained a very busy career, adding multiple acting gigs to her resume in the last two years.

With The Roads Not Taken and Like A Boss both coming out in 2020, Salma finished off last year with four new films being released: Eternals, House of Gucci, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Bliss.