Salma Hayek is a vision in a royal blue swimsuit for a stunning new make-up free selfie

Salma Hayek soaked up some rays in the water this weekend and shared a stunning make-up-free selfie in the process.

Salma was glowing without any make-up to cover her face

The 55-year-old House of Gucci actress was a vision in a royal blue swim top while posing with dripping hair and zero make-up on her seemingly-ageless face.

She captioned the shot with simple hashtags that read #selfiesunday and #nomakeup and had her fans going crazy.

“💙💙💙💙💙💙💙” commented one person, with others writing, “Beautiful 😍,” “the prettiest💜💜💜,” and “Wow u always really BEAUTIFUL😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

The gorgeous shot was nearly identical to a photo posted on her Instagram page six days ago where Salma was seen lounging in the water in the same swimsuit she displayed in her selfie.

The actress recently showed off some yellow vibes in epic throwback pics

Salma recently joined in on the yellow trend that has cropped up this winter when she posted some sunny yellow throwback pictures to her Instagram page, showing off beautiful hues of the summer-inspired color.

The actress showed off some beautiful and fun photos from the past to bring some warmer vibes to the dreary winter months.

In the first throwback, Salma was a golden goddess in a deep yellow silk gown that showed off her cleavage.

She paired the outfit with some golden, dangling, tear-drop earrings and kept her dark hair pulled back.

Another throwback shot featured Salma looking like she came straight out of a magazine as she tossed her head to the side to create some fantastic action with her long, loose locks as her hands grasped the sides of her frilly, butter-yellow dress.

Salma showed off her water-savvy side in another shot, smiling for the camera in a wet suit as she pulled on some rubber-ducky yellow flippers on her feet.

Salma and Lady Gaga got to film a pretty risque scene together

Salma’s fellow co-star Lady Gaga recently got the actress blushing a bit when she revealed on a panel chat for House of Gucci that the pair had filmed a steamy sex scene for the film that was later cut from the final edit.

Despite the success of House of Gucci and being an A-list actress in Hollywood, Salma is not yet listed for any upcoming films this year and perhaps is going to enjoy some downtime before moving on to the next project.