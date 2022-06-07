Salma Hayek in cheeky bikini dances on yacht table

Salma Hayek finally broke her social media bikini dry spell by sharing a flirty post of herself in a sexy bikini as she danced on a table. ©ImageCollect.com/LJFotos/Admedia

Salma Hayek finally broke her social media bikini silence today, sharing a cheeky and fun new series of snaps online to ring in the upcoming summer months.

The Eternals and House of Gucci actress, 55, has been known to tantalize her fans with some swimwear eye-candy, but nearly the last four months have been completely devoid of Salma’s more sensual shares until now.

Spending some time partying it up on the open sea, Salma made a triumphant return to her summery vibes to ring in June.

Salma Hayek danced on a table while wearing a purple bikini

Posting a series of three photos to her Instagram page, Salma brought some new life to a somewhat-quiet internet today.

The actress could first be seen standing on a polished tabletop, her arms flung above her head as she seemed to be captured mid-motion with her head looking to be caught in a moment of over-the-shoulder hair tossing.

Salma’s billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, a French businessman and CEO of fashion group Kering, which houses brands like Gucci and Balenciaga, stood off to the side of the frame and seemed to be smiling while watching his wife of thirteen years get wild.

Salma hit a zinger in shot number two, showing her backside for the camera to reveal her cheeky rear, toned middle, and muscular upper shoulders and arms while sexily tilting one leg out into a bend, highlighting her lean legs. She put her arms out to the sides and gave a fierce head turn towards the lens.

For her last pic, Salma gave fans a closer look at her full front, standing again with her arms in a wingspan formation while her abs were decorated with lines of definition and her bust pushed out from the perky bikini top.

Salma once credited her dogs for her slamming figure

While many celebs adhere to strict diets and exercise regimens to maintain their figures, Salma once admitted that she doesn’t get her fit physique in the typical way one might assume.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Salma credited her multitude of animals for keeping her slim and trim, namely giving a shout-out to her pooches.

Salma mentions her dogs in various Instagram posts, saying that walking them daily is her definition of a workout. With a range of between 10-20 at times it’s no wonder the actress continues to look so fit without hitting the gym.