Salma Hayek in bathrobe goes glam for a tropical ‘good morning’

Salma Hayek looked radiant as she posed in a white bathrobe with tropical scenery surrounding her.

Salma Hayek proved that she knows how to have a good time as the star looked sensational in her latest photo.

The 56-year-old appeared to be taking a break from filming movies, having recently wrapped up Magic Mike 3 with Channing Tatum, as she wrapped herself in a bathrobe while standing in front of lush greenery.

Tagging hairstylist Jennifer Yepez and makeup artist Sofia Tilbury, Salma was positively radiant as she went with a super glam vibe for her shot.

Keeping her long, dark locks tied up in a sleek ponytail that dangled over one shoulder and nearly touched her hip, the Eternals star was seemingly ageless as she gazed into the camera with a subtle smile.

The stunner went with a bright-red lipstick shade, dark sweeps of mascara on her lashes, and a perfectly matched foundation on her face.

Salma did not detail her location, but it was clear that she was somewhere warm as the bright green shrubbery popped off the page with its vibrant coloring, and the actress looked comfortable in just her robe.

“Good morning!! ☀️ buenos días!! 🌞 bonjour!! 👋” she captioned the snap.

Prior to her recent post, Salma went glam again for her appearance at this year’s Golden Globes, going with a gorgeous Gucci gown.

Salma Hayek stuns in Gucci at the Golden Globes

As reported by Monsters and Critics a week ago, Salma went the route of Best Dressed for her time at the star-studded Hollywood event, choosing a dazzling, sheer gown as her attire for the night.

Salma looked to get in touch with her Mexican-American roots as she posed against the backdrop of a stucco wall, her hair styled in an elegant updo.

Her Gucci gown, perhaps a nod to her time on the set of House of Gucci in 2021, gave the actress added sparkle as strands of crystals clung to the sheer, tan material, forming stylish designs across the bodice and skirt.

Crystal also embellished the sleeves, which hung loosely off her shoulders and above her elbow, before finishing off in tassels, playing perfectly with the tasseled earrings that hung on her lobes.

When the actress isn’t busy in front of the movie cameras or showing her style at award events, Salma makes sure to devote time to other things that are important to her, such as her health.

Salma Hayek starts up Cooler Cleanse

While most people know Salma for her incredible acting talents, many are unaware that the star also harbors a deep passion for keeping healthy and strong from the inside out.

For the star, that means using carefully-crafted fruit-and-veggie-laden juices.

In 2008, Salma contacted New York-based juicing expert Eric Helms about collaborating on the formulation of specific juicing cleanses, and the company Cooler Cleanse was born.

“I love to eat, and I’m not a vegetarian,” Salma said, as shared on the company website.

“That’s why it’s so important for me to give my body a break from time to time and cleanse my system.”

Salma detailed how stress can cause her to turn to food for emotional comfort instead of nutrition, but her cleansing system has helped her break out of those bad habits and regain her internal wellness.

“Cleansing is like my meditation. It makes me stop, focus, and think about what I’m putting into my body. I’m making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button…Doing a Cooler Cleanse doesn’t feel like deprivation,” she said, adding that she enjoys “flooding my body with nutrients.”

Cleansing systems are offered on the website in three different ways: A one-day, three-day, or five-day juice supply.

Juice flavors change daily on longer cleanses to keep the user excited about their beverage consumption, with prices ranging from $58 for a one-day cleanse and going up to $290 for the five-day supply.