Salma Hayek in a black bikini at the beach is ‘ready for the week’

Salma Hayek returned to Instagram for her second day in a row of bikini sharing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Salma Hayek got her week started off right with her second bikini snap in less than two days, and following a two-month swimwear hiatus.

Taking to her Instagram page for her latest share, the House of Gucci and Magic Mike 3 actress, 55, got in some ocean time as she posed deckside in front of a tropical-looking backdrop of greenery and seascape.

Donning a classy, navy fedora on her dark locks, which were kept down and appeared to be wet, Salma could be seen casually leaning against the railing as she displayed a flirty peek at her bikini as it showed through an open-faced, striped cover-up shawl.

Rocking the black two-piece that showed off her svelte figure, Salma looked ageless while enjoying what looked to be a final summer jaunt, a stunning background of tall palm trees and tropical islands behind her.

She capped off her look with some rectangular shades and allowed her shoeless feet to be in view, her toenails painted a subtle shade of either pale pink or white.

Salma captioned the shot with “Ready for the week. Lista para la semana.”

Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga filmed a steamy scene that was later cut

As the actress continues to thrill fans with her scarce-but-on-point swimsuit posts, Salma also keeps busy in her work life, having recently filmed the Lady Gaga movie House of Gucci and the star-studded Marvel hit Eternals.

Last year, following the release of the Gucci drama, which received plenty of criticism from the infamous family, Salma and her co-stars, including Al Pacino, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto, sat down for a chat about the movie.

During the interview, Lady Gaga and Salma revealed that they had shot a pretty racy sex scene between their respective characters that never made it into the final cut.

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see,” the singer divulged during panel, adding, “I remember being on set with Salma and going ‘so….after Mauricio dies, maybe it gets hot.’”

Salma Hayek kicks off the weekend in a cowboy hat and hot pink bikini

Before posting her most recent tropical island, bikini-clad snap, Salma kicked off the weekend the right way by sharing another fun swim shot.

The actress rocked a cowboy hat with front bead decoration, glowing with a make-up-free look as she lounged inside what fans might now deduce was her vacation hub, relaxing in a cushioned chair while displaying just the top of her hot-pink bikini.

Fans can hear the actress’ vocal talents at work in the upcoming film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is set for release in December.