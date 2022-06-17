Salma Hayek impresses in tight plunging swimsuit

Salma Hayek poses close up. Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma Hayek is impressing her 21 million+ Instagram followers as she shares a little throwback action. The 56-year-old actress continues to see her profile rise with age, although she was a little younger in her Thursday share.

Posting to honor the #tbt hashtag, The Eternals star thrilled her army of fans with a cleavage shot today, going close up and bombshell-like in a plunging red swimsuit.

Salma Hayek stunning as ever in tight swim look

The Frida star, fresh from headlines that Oscar winner Angelina Jolie will direct her in the upcoming movie Without Blood, had been photographed looking stone-faced as she flaunted her assets in a low-cut red look.

The Mexican-born star went for bouffant and slightly curled hair as she was snapped gazing to the side, also rocking discreet makeup via warming blush and a glossy lip.

Salma offered no context, but she did go with the Throwback Thursday vibe, writing:

“#tbt.”

Salma is still front-page news for gushing over the news that Girl, Interrupted star Angelina Jolie will be bossing her around set. One week ago, the mom of one took to Instagram to confirm that Jolie will be putting her through her paces, writing:

“It’s a dream come true to be directed by @AngelinaJolie. I have been a fan of her work as a filmmaker for many years. As if that wasn’t enough, I have the pleasure to work with two great friends, Angelina and @demianbichiroficial!” Hayek then provided a Spanish translation.

Salma Hayek shares rare photo with billionaire husband

On June 7, Hayek delighted fans with a bikini-clad dance from a yacht, this as she shared a rare insight into her marriage with billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault. The couple has been married since 2009 and shares a teen daughter Valentina. In 2019, Hayek opened up about her marriage, although she remained coy on the details of how she and Pinault met.

“It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting,” the actress told Town & Country. Touching on her heritage, the House of Gucci star continued: “A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married. And some people are even intimidated now by me. But it’s another way of showing racism. They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me.”