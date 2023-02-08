Salma Hayek seems to be at the top of her game lately as the actress not only recently celebrated voicing Kitty Softpaws in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, but she also marked a very important personal milestone with a recent cover shoot.

The Eternals and House of Gucci star, 56, posed for a series of stunning photos in front of the Glamour magazine cameras as she celebrated being named the 2023 global cover star, the first for this year.

For her turn in the Glamour spotlight, Salma certainly lived up to her newly-minted title as she dominated the set with her dazzling beauty.

Sharing a series of photos from her time with the publication on her social media page, Salma kicked things off with a gorgeous snap of herself doing the elusive and coveted front-to-back hair whip.

Her dark locks, which were tied up in a high, sleek ponytail, formed a perfect arc over her head as she was captured mid-motion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Showing off a sculpted jawline with her side profile, Salma was a vision with swirly gold earrings encircling her lobes, golden shoulder straps holding the bodice of her gown up, and a pop of red lipstick decorating her mouth for a welcome splash of color.

Salma Hayek poses in a knit shirt, plunging gowns, and sheer tights for Glamour magazine

For her next shot, Salma’s body faced the camera as she leaned against the back of a velvet sofa, an array of giant pink feathers hanging around her head. She wore a stylish black dress with a cutout at her midsection, and sparkling emerald earrings dangled from her ears.

A quick change of clothing saw the actress standing for a black-and-white snap, one hand reaching up to tousle her curly tresses as she pet a fluffy dog and donned a long-sleeved gown.

Another snap had Salma showing off her playful side as she perched on top of a bar counter and laughed, one sheer-stockinged leg crossed over the other underneath a nude dress while she held onto a cocktail glass.

The series transitioned into putting Salma front and center on the cover, showing the Hollywood star in a beautiful iridescent gown that before transitioning to the eye-catching second-to-last shot featuring the actress wearing a woven top with eyelet cutouts along the torso.

Sparkling earrings hung from her ears, and her face was flacutouts brushed with foundation, bronzer, mascara, and mauve lipstick.

To cap off her post, Salma shared one final shot of herself in the black cutout gown from the series’ beginning.

“I’m so grateful to [photographer Sam Barrycutouthe entire [Glamour magazine] team for allowing me to be your first global cover star of 2023 for [the Magic Mike movie,]” she wrote, continuing, “By the way, all of the covers and interviews are unique to each territory. Like champions, we did it all in one day! And yes, we danced a lot!”

The star still looks like she is in her 30s instead of approaching 60 and Salma’s secret to maintaining her fit physique and ageless beauty may come as a shock to most of her fans.

Salma Hayek says she doesn’t have time to exercise

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Salma admitted that her schedule is much too crazy to incorporate daily exercise, saying that she often pulls 20-hour days on set.

Instead of relying on the gym to keep her figure looking trim, she requested the assistance of a body expert who taught her how to hold herself properly to ensure her muscles were being engaged all day.

“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long. So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles,” Salma shared.

Although the ritual of spending each day holding the muscular system so tight may sound like a chore, Salma said it wasn’t as bad as it sounded.

“It’s restorative yoga,” she explained about the routine she has learned to follow. “She taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”