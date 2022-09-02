Salma Hayek dances in red bikini to celebrate turning 56

Salma Hayek celebrates her 56th birthday in a red bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Jade Adams/Landmark Media

Salma Hayek is showing off her bikini body as she welcomes another spin around the sun this September.

On Friday, Salma celebrated her 56 birthday, but the Marvel actress looks younger than ever.

Salma is often a swimsuit queen when it comes to her social media posts, frequently sharing her poolside snaps as she lounges.

This time, her environment was a bit different for her grand birthday celebration.

Rather than lounging by the pool or floating in the water, Salma was a body in motion on a boat as she danced along to Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday.

She shared her birthday post with her 21.6 million Instagram followers on Friday morning and has earned more than 3.2 million likes since it was posted.

Salma Hayek celebrates in tiny red bikini

Salma happily danced and flashed a smile as she held her phone up on the moving boat.

She appeared to be on the back deck of the boat while the video was taken from a different section, capturing her birthday dance.

Salma’s long dark locks were down and wavy as they blew in the wind and complemented her shiny sunglasses.

Her outfit was a bright red bikini with a plunging top and standard bottoms, showing off her fit physique.

Although another year has passed and she’s another year older, Salma doesn’t appear to be slowing down or looking her age any time soon.

Salma Hayek is always working on her muscle definition

Salma often has busy work days, usually working 16 hours a day, but has even revealed that some days, she’s worked 20 hours, which doesn’t leave a lot of time for working out.

Aside from her work schedule, working out also requires developing a disciplined routine, something that Salma hasn’t committed herself to.

Instead, she revealed to PEOPLE that she works her muscles all day long in her everyday tasks through a form of restorative yoga.

“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” she revealed, noting she works her muscles while doing simple activities such as brushing her teeth.

“She taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”

Salma also isn’t one for dieting, and typically won’t follow a diet, but does enjoy juice cleanses.