Salma Hayek brought the heat to Magic Mike Miami with a bit of help from her Magic Mike costar, Channing Tatum.

The duo has been on a whirlwind press tour, promoting their latest efforts.

While Channing has been an OG in the franchise, Salma was a last-minute addition, replacing Thandiwe Newton, who has personal issues while filming. It seems things worked out for the best because the chemistry between Channing and Salma was apparent.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the Hollywood stars attended a premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The two have developed a bond off-screen, and that chemistry is visible on-screen, creating magic.

One stop on the promotional tour looked to be equal parts work and play, as Salma and some girlfriends joined Channing to see the inspiration behind the Magic Mike franchise.

Salma and Channing shared the video from inside the venue with their Instagram followers in a joint post. With Salma’s 22.5 million followers and Channing’s 16.9 million followers, the duo maximized their view count in the best way.

Salma Hayek hits Magic Mike Miami with girlfriends and Channing Tatum

The video began with Salma in a pink shirt with black lace underneath. She raised her arm in the air and shook her body, with Channing dressed in head-to-toe black, by her side.

Then, the camera shifted to the main stage, where dancers entertained the crowd, who seemed to love the experience.

Next, things got even more interesting as Channing busted out some moves from the comfort of his seat. The fans surrounding Channing appeared to be quite pleased with the sight.

The bilingual beauty wrote her caption in Spanish and English.

Salma’s caption read, “I went to the @mmltour in #miami with 10 girlfriends and we had a blast! And if that was not enough we had the privilege to go with the creator of the Magic, the real #MagicMike @channingtatum If you’re in Miami don’t you dare miss it!”

The night out was a great way for Salma and Channing to meet fans and have fun.

Salma Hayek’s muscle activation workout

Salma has a perfect figure, but unlike Taylor Swift, you won’t catch the mother of Valentina Pinault workout out for an hour.

The Mexican-born beauty told PEOPLE that she never developed the fitness bug. She also said she was too busy to hit the gym.

Luckily for Salma, she has a billionaire husband and a lot of resources.

Salma explained, “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long.”

This form of yoga and muscle activation allowed Salma to forgo the gym.