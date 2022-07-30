Sailor Brinkley stuns braless in summer dress, shows off handsome boy

Sailor Brinkley-Cook looks incredible in a sundress. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is bringing the heat this summer as she poses braless in a gorgeous pink sundress with an eye-popping backdrop of big, green trees, a semi-hidden statue, and a rock wall while sitting on the top of an outdoor table.

The 24-year-old model is the daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley and it’s safe to say that she got her looks from her mama because they are nearly twins.

Sailor’s latest share consists of four photos, with the first three focusing on herself and her stunning pink dress. In the first, she’s looking off into the distance while sitting up, keeping balance with a hand on the table and the other on the wall.

The second part of the absolutely gorgeous photo share features Sailor still gazing off into the distance, but this time, she has both hands in her hair, seemingly keeping one side from flying into her face.

In the third photo, Sailor is still looking away from the camera as she smiles brightly, again holding onto the table for balance.

The fourth, and possibly the best photo of them all, is her “handsome boy,” Chester. Sailor has shared a bit about her dog before and it’s clear from the photo that he is well-mannered as he sits on the bench of the same table where she had been posing.

Christie Brinkley’s daughter stuns in a yellow bikini

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is proving that she not only looks like her famous mom, Christie Brinkley, but that she also inherited her model aesthetic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent photo share, Sailor stunned in a tiny yellow bikini and sent Instagram followers’ hearts racing with a total of five photos.

She alternated between photos of herself in the bright yellow bikini and a matching yellow flower, leaving her 192,000 followers in awe.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has struggled with body image

Just looking at Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s incredible bikini photos, one would never know that she struggles with body dysmorphia.

The 24-year-old model has opened up in the past, explaining that she struggled with bullies as a child and that, mixed with her lifestyle, where she was always surrounded by thin models led her to have some issues with her own body.

“I grew up a little bit overweight and I felt the weight of my overweightness on me constantly from people teasing me and people looking at me differently,” Sailor explained on Good Morning America.

She continued, “I was seeing them being so celebrated by everyone everywhere and being wanted by all the boys and all that greatness that comes around being this tiny supermodel. And I wanted that.”