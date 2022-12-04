Sailor Brinkley shows off legs in thigh-skimming minidress

Sailor Brinkley Cook showed off her legs in a floral outfit. Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

Sailor Brinkley Cook was all-leg as she snapped a photo in a retro minidress over the weekend.

The daughter of former supermodel Christie Brinkley has inherited some of her mother’s modeling talent as she posed for a stunning mirror selfie.

The 24-year-old model took us back in time as she wore a floral minidress with a retro print reminiscent of the 70s.

The dress featured a high neck and was fitted at the torso, then flared out at the hips for a fun and flirty vibe.

Sailor layered the dress with a cropped black cardigan that she left unbuttoned to showcase the orange, white, and brown print.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The dress skimmed her thighs due to its short length, which Sailor drew attention to my wearing long thigh-high black socks alongside the outfit.

Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

Her strawberry-blonde locks were parted in the middle and held a soft curl that covered one of her shoulders.

Accessories were minimal as Sailor wore only two rings, one on each hand.

She appeared to be enjoying a cozy evening at home when she snapped the selfie, with a homey-looking lounge illuminated by a floor lamp behind her.

Ornate frames graced the walls, while shelves housed books and candles, possibly from Sailor’s candle business, Sacred + Divine.

Sailor Brinkley Cook talks Sacred + Divine on the Today show

Sailor launched her company earlier this year, selling jewelry, room sprays, and candles focused around angel numbers.

She made an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna to talk about what prompted Sailor to start the business.

She revealed that she was dealing with terrible anxiety during the pandemic and her therapist told her, “Just take these walks, put your phone down and be completely aware and observant of your surroundings.”

Sailor explained that following her therapist’s advice would create a mindful and grounding moment for her throughout the day.

She went on to say that by paying more attention to the world around her, she would repeatedly see numbers such as 111 and 333, known as angel numbers, all with meaning behind them.

This inspired her to create her number necklaces and candles that would allow her to recreate those grounding moments in her everyday life.

Sailor’s candles are priced at $45 and come in nine alternative scents, each with its own angel number and meaning.

Her necklaces are available for $888 and come in three gold finishes, Yellow Gold, Rose Gold, and White Gold.

Sailor Brinkley Cook flashes a smile for Burst Oral Care

Sailor was all smiles earlier this year as she partnered up with oral hygiene brand Burst Oral Care.

The brand was founded in 2017 and has electric toothbrushes, dental floss, toothpaste, and tooth whitening strips.

As a brand ambassador, Sailor was keen to flash a smile to promote the company as she held one of their sleek electric toothbrushes.

The Burst Sonic Toothbrush is a professional-grade brush and claims to have one of the most powerful motors on the market.

According to the brand website, the brush has a one-month battery life, “so you can brush anywhere and live your best life.”

The brush retails from $89.98 and comes in five color options: Black, White, Gold, Lavender, and a limited edition Berry.

Sailor is a big fan of the product, endorsing it to her 193k followers with the caption, “My shiny teeth and me 😁 @burstoralcare.”