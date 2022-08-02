Sailor Brinkley gives a kiss in tiny strapless yellow bikini

Sailor Brinkley Cook gave a kiss while posing in a yellow strapless bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Sailor Brinkley Cook, daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook shared pictures from what looked like a fantastic weekend and included a bikini shot.

The IMG model wowed in a bright yellow bikini as she sat on a lounge chair and held the camera up above.

She made a kissing face as she shielded her eyes from the sun, wearing a yellow, strapless bikini and a pair of small, gold hoop earrings.

She left her blonde hair down, with two braids on the side, clearly loving the trend from the 90s and early aughts.

Other photos posted to the Instagram carousel included the model cozying up with her dog in bed, various meals, including avocado on toast, and a polaroid of her posing with a group of friends.

She also included an enviable picture of the ocean, a sunset in her backyard, and another polaroid posing with her boyfriend.

She wrote in the caption, “Im cozy,” though didn’t leave the number of likes available.

Sailor Brinkley previously posed in the strapless yellow bikini

Sailor previously posted pictures with the same yellow bikini just last week, as she posed with her arms raised showing off her sensational figure.

She stood against a pillar, lifting one leg and both arms up as she jutted out her hip to show off her toned abs and curvy hips. Her hair was wet from a swim in the pool, and the background was filled with lots of green grass and trees.

She also shared pictures of a yellow flower, aptly captioning the shots “yellow.”

Sailor Brinkley opened up about her eating disorder in 2020

The daughter of Christie Brinkley, who is in modeling herself, wrote a lengthy Instagram post about her struggles with an eating disorder back in May 2020.

She began the post, “I’m so f***ing sick and tired of the photoshop 👏🏼 I’ve been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i’m not as skinny as i once was. The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong.”

She wrote about her frustration with feeling like her body isn’t okay and how hard it is to look at women on Instagram with seemingly perfect bodies.

She finished on a positive note, claiming she is proud of her body and lucky to be healthy.

Sailor later appeared in an interview with Good Morning America. However, she was upset about the way it was edited.

She took to her Instagram Stories to express her upset at what she called a “tone deaf” interview, especially considering it was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote, “I want to sincerely apologize for the tone deafness of the interview. If I were in control of the editing it would’ve been shown in a very different light and would’ve highlighted the inspirational things I said rather than the explanation of what I went through as a 15-year-old.”