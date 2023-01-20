Like mother, like daughter, indeed! Sailor Brinkley Cooke took her fit figure to the beach yesterday for a jaw-dropping photo shoot that won’t soon be forgotten.

The 24-year-old beauty showed just how strong the gene game is between her and her mother, Sports Illustrated model Christie Brinkley, striking pose after pose in a blue one-piece bathing suit.

In the first snap, she arched back against a palm tree with her eyes closed, allowing her peachy behind to steal the spotlight.

Sailor coordinated the beachy look with a long gold necklace and a simple, dainty ring on her middle finger.

She kept her makeup very light and natural, allowing her sun-kissed complexion to speak for itself.

Now, for anyone wondering, Sailor’s cheeky swimsuit was actually from the eco-brand Tropic of C, founded by supermodel Candice Swanepoel.

Sailor Brinkley Cooke rocked a white bikini for FISCH partnership

Sailor hit the beach yet again, this time promoting the “first sustainable swimwear brand,” FISCH.

The stunning New York native sported a revealing white bikini from the Italian-made collection, unveiling her toned physique and fierce modeling skills.

Launched in 2017, the independently-owned company pioneered the use of upcycled materials in swimwear, inspiring other brands to minimize their carbon footprints as well.

Needless to say, Sailor did FISCH proud with her recent promotion, posing up an absolute storm in the sand.

She popped an oversized red flower behind her ear, highlighting the bright red accent beads on the bikini.

Sailor Brinkley Cooke stunned in a tight-fitting red dress

Sailor channeled her inner Jessica Rabbit for New Year’s, wearing a shiny red dress that hugged her every curve.

Surrounded by beautifully-lit palm trees, the bombshell posed with her back to the camera, holding up her thick mane of blonde hair to further show off the garment.

The slinky number featured a halter-style top, a low back, and a thigh-high slit to show just the right amount of skin.

Sailor went a bit more glamorous with her makeup for the evening, adding a pop of deep lip color and shimmery eye makeup.

“Rabbit rabbit,” she captioned the red-hot snap.

Sailor first broke into the modeling scene when she was featured in Teen Vogue before following in her mother’s footsteps to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

While she appears to have it all together from the outside, Sailor has been very open about her mental health battles, including anxiety and body dysmorphia.

In November 2022, she opened up during an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, saying, “I find that the more you speak about these scary things, the less scary they feel…I know that everyone deals with something really hard in their life, and we’re all going through a secret struggle…I hope it will help someone else who deals with similar issues.”