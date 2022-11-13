Sailor Brinkley Cook stunned in an all-white look. Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

Sailor Brinkley Cook, daughter of former supermodel Christie Brinkley shared a stunning photo as she took to her socials to discuss her angel number candle collection.

She certainly looked every bit like the daughter of a model, as she appears to have inherited her mother’s modeling talents.

The 24-year-old blonde dressed in a gorgeous white linen shirt that she left unbuttoned in the snap to reveal a white bra underneath.

The waistband of a pair of light-blue denim jeans just crept into the shot as Sailor relaxed in front of a sofa in the image.

She complemented her bronzed skin with a variety of gold jewelry, including a gold choker chain, a delicate chain with a number 33 pendant, and small hoop earrings.

Her long blonde locks were styled to perfection and held a soft curl as the hair fell naturally in front of her as she leaned her head on her hand.

Sailor’s makeup was flawless as she wore a shimmery rose gold eyeshadow on her eyelids and lashings of black mascara.

She was simply stunning as she finished off the look with nude lipstick and a sultry gaze toward the camera.

The talented model is a big believer in angel numbers, which are thought to be a repetitive sequence of three or four numbers that appear in random places in life to convey a spiritual or divine message.

Sailor Brinkley Cook launches her candle collection Sacred and Divine

She has recently launched a candle collection, Sacred and Divine, which is based on this concept and the model asked her fans to tune in to hear her speak about it on Talk Shop Live.

She wrote, “Happy 11/11 angels ✨ I’ll be on @talkshoplive this wednesday 11/16 at 7pm EST talking all about the @sacredanddivine angel number candle collection.”

Sailor finished by writing, “join me to ask me any of your questions and shop my favorite pieces with me. Link is in my bio :) hope to see you there.”

The model has released nine candles, each with a different scent and each representing a different angel number.

Some of the scents include Cashmere & Bergamot, Violet & Sandalwood, and Red Currant & Rose.

She posted a dreamy image to Instagram wearing a boho dress as she lay on a bed of flowers surrounded by her candles.

She included slides that gave a little background on why she started the business, in which she detailed that she struggled with anxiety and that seeing angel numbers gave her a sense of calm.

Sailor said she can now recreate that sense of calm by lighting one of her candles when life gets too overwhelming.

The candles are priced at $45 and can be purchased from the Sacred and Divine website.

Sailor Brinkley Cook in skimpy yellow bikini

Sailor brought the heat earlier this year as she embraced the summer weather by rocking a bright yellow bikini.

The stunning blonde posed in front of some backyard greenery to show off her incredible model figure on a sunny afternoon.

The bikini was bright yellow in color and featured a halterneck style neckline that plunged in the front to form a rectangular cutout center.

Her bottoms matched the bikini top and showed off her gorgeous curves thanks to the high-leg finish.

The model posed after a dip in the pool, hair wet and slicked back away from her face.

Her incredible figure was the star of the show as the bikini accentuated her curves in the outdoor snap.

She was a woman of few words as she stated the obvious in the caption, simply writing, “Yellow.”