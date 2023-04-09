Social media influencer Sailor Brinkley Cook was a vision in blue as she modeled for the popular swimwear brand Tropic of C.

The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Cook has continued her mother’s legacy by stepping into the modeling world.

And while she seemingly has massive shoes to fill as she follows in her mother’s footsteps, Sailor is certainly forging her own path and creating a legacy all her own.

The recent share comes hot on the heels of another stunning photo that found Sailor sporting a bright white bikini.

While she was laid out on the beach for that share, she was upright and working all the angles for her Tropic of C content.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Naturally, Sailor stole the center stage in the series, and even the original poster noted that the gorgeous blonde was simply “lovely.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook sports a cheeky metallic bathing suit for a ‘lovely’ share

For the sultry carousel post, photographer Stephanie Furtun captured Sailor bare-faced and beautiful on the beach.

In the first shot of the four-part share, Sailor stood holding the trunk of a palm tree while leaning away from the greenery. The photo captured her from the hips up, and her metallic bathing suit was breathtaking against her perfectly bronzed skin and bright blonde locks.

Her hair was messily parted down the center, and the beachy waves cascaded down her neck and around her shoulders.

Sailor sent a serious gaze towards the camera for the snap.

In the second picture from the post, Sailor switched up her pose while the photographer switched up the environment. Stepping away from the tree and over to the beach, Sailor once again wore the blue bathing suit.

However, for this particular look, Sailor faced the camera side-on as she leaned forward and placed a hand on her thigh while the other made its way up and into her hair.

Again, Sailor sent a sultry gaze toward the camera while the sun beat down upon her.

The remaining two shots featured alternate looks at the same poses with different filters used to add special effects.

“Lovely @sailorbrinkleycook for @tropicofc #proimage100 #portra400,” Stephanie wrote in the post’s caption.

Sailor partners with Silk to promote a new protein shake recipe

While Sailor continues to model for various brands, she’s also a popular social media influencer and currently has 195,000 followers on Instagram.

Between her solid online following and famous parents, Sailor is a natural choice for brands who want to up their game online.

In a post from early March, Sailor partnered with the alternative milk company Silk. For the fun share, Sailor shared her Silk Nextmilk Protein Milkshake recipe that included nutritious ingredients like peanut butter, banana, and greens in addition to the Silk product.

“Just tried making my @silk nextmilk protein shake 🤌 #whosnext #silknextmilk #ad,” the post was captioned.

It seems the recipe turned out to be a hit, as Sailor couldn’t help but shoot the camera a giggle and smile at the end of the video.