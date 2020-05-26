Sailor Brinkley-Cook speaks about struggling with body dysmorphia issues and eating disorder

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is struggling with body dysmorphia and also with a past eating disorder.

The model opened up about her personal life on Instagram over the weekend and began sharing a lot of truths about herself that many people may not have known.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook shares her story on Instagram

Sailor got very serious with a post that she shared with a beautiful picture of herself. She was raw, honest, and informative about everything she has been dealing with.

“I’m so f***ing sick and tired of the photoshop. I’ve been so down on myself recently. Crying about my cellulite, letting the fat on my body ruin my day, getting mad that i’m not as skinny as i once was[sic],” Sailor posted.

She continued her post by saying, “The body dysmorphia and left over eating disorder tendencies have been coming in strong. As i come into myself as a young woman my body shifts and changes by the month, the ‘control’ i felt i once had over it has been completely stripped away from me. Hormones, emotions, growing pain.”

It seems that Sailor is going through a lot right now and the current coronavirus pandemic can’t be helping matters. She was brave to share everything that she did, especially when it comes to being down on herself and that she is struggling with her eating disorder tendencies again.

The great news is that she was able to end her lengthy post with a positive outlook on things and a moment of sharing what she is proud of right now.

“I am so f***ing LUCKY to have two legs and a healthy body that takes me through life. I’m so tired of thinking anything that makes up ME is something to be ashamed of. So as most 21st century girls would do, I’m putting this out there on instagram,” Sailor wrote.

She ended her post by stating, “Declaring that I have cellulite, and a stomach that doesn’t always look “pleasant” (whatever the fuck that means) and I am 100% imperfect human. And I’m proud as hell of my body! If you’re out there hating on yourself, stop!! Appreciate yourself. You’re body is so magical. That’s all. Have a nice day. ”

Fans respond to Sailor Brinkley-Cook on social media

The responses to Sailor’s Instagram post have been overwhelmingly positive. A lot of fans and followers have left nice comments for her, with quite a few of them offering their love.

One friend wrote, “You are an amazing human. We are constantly changing and I love that you can embrace it. Uh I want to hug you so badly.”

Friend Alexa Ray Joel posted, “A powerful message filled to the brim with transparency… and honoring your worth.✨I’m proud of you, Splatooshka!!! Keep shining and keep speaking up… you’ve always been remarkably strong and candid.”

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant definitely has a lot of great people in her life and Sailor Brinkley-Cook is not afraid of sharing information about difficult topics.