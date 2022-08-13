Sailor Brinkley-Cook shows off new hoops in hot pink bikini

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is lounging under the sun wearing trendy earrings with her name. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is showing off her hoops as the daughter of Christie Brinkley shared her look of the day on her social media.

Sailor appeared bare-faced as she took a video of herself with a calm expression on her face. She filmed the short clip outside while soaking up the sun at a residence.

She wore a hot pink bikini with silver clasps and secured her hair in a top knot while strands blew in the wind.

Sailer rocked a natural look with minimal jewelry, including a thin necklace with a jewel and the massive hoops with her name prominently displayed.

Although the video only appeared for 24 hours because it was an IG Story, a fan account captured the short clip. Sailor cleverly set the video to Say My Name by Destiny’s Child, a nod to her earrings.

The scene behind Sailor was equally gorgeous as the model– there were oversized white-framed doors and lush greenery decorating the patio space.

A bronzed Sailor changed from stoic to expressive as she pouted her lips and offered a wink to the camera.

The model and daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Cook celebrated her 24th birthday last month. Eagle-eyed fans may recognize the bikini from Sailor’s birthday.

Sailor Brinkley Cook turns ’24 years young’

Sailor celebrated her birthday with a bikini-clad post wearing a beautiful pink ensemble at the beach.

The natural beauty posed on a beach towel with red and white vertical stripes and smiled with her long blonde hair blowing in the wind.

Adopting an attitude similar to her supermodel mother, Sailor wrote in the caption, “24 years young.”

Christie is famous for her refusal to age and her magnificent beauty at age 68.

It seemed Sailor learned from her mother because she used the power of words to call herself “24 years young” rather than the more conventional “24 years old.”

Christie Brinkley encourages women to ‘rebrand’ age, shares tips on aging

Christie did an interview with Access Hollywood and she offered a tip to her younger self, while suggesting women not allow age to define them.

She told Access Hollywood, “I am telling women to rebrand the numbers. Don’t let that number dictate to you.”

Christie continued, ‘It’s your good energy that gives you the youthful quality.”

Finally, Christie offered advice to her younger self at age 30 and said, “More sunblock.”

Christie has likely shared her aging secrets with Sailor, who has nothing to worry about in that regard anytime soon.