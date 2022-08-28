Sailor Brinkley Cook shows off model curves in a pretty yellow sundress

Sailor Brinkley Cook stuns in a pretty yellow sundress Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Sailor Brinkley Cook showcases her curves on a beautiful sunny day in a cute yellow sundress. The 19-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley looks stunning as she enjoys the warm weather in a summer dress.

As she begins her four poses, one hand reaches for the sky, and the other goes gracefully behind her. The lush green trees in the background are a beautiful backdrop to this photo, and we see her furry white dog.

The second pose showcases the model standing sideways with her head turned toward us and her left arm arched and resting on the top of her head.

Her lovely blonde hair resembles spun gold with the sun reflecting down upon her. The natural beauty of her hair is enhanced by the sunlight, making it look like an actual work of art.

In the third pose, Sailor has both arms arched behind her head to show off the outfit’s elegant design and beautiful details. The background remains similar in all four photos.

Sailor’s final photo displays her with both arms lifted and hands gently covering both ears. The lovely greenery and bold sunflowers in the background of all four poses enhance this vision of loveliness!

One follower stated that Sailor was the prettiest flower in the garden.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

Sailor Brinkley Cook dazzles in swimwear

Sailor not only looks dynamite in a pretty yellow sundress but, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, has rocked bikinis like it’s nobody’s business.

Beyond bikini’s, Sailor also dazzles in one-piece swimwear. Her looks and talent certainly resemble her mom, model Christie Brinkley. After all, not every model can land a spot on the cover of Sports Illustrated like this mother-daughter duo.

Sailor Brinkley Cook claims she’s a daddy’s girl, not an uptown girl

Sailor Brinkley Cook is very close to her father, Peter Cook. She often posts Instagram tributes to him and expresses her love at their shared bond.

Unlike her mother Christie, who was born and raised in New York City, Sailor grew up on a farm in Connecticut.

Sailor may not identify as uptown girl because she grew up with cows and chickens and not surrounded by the hustle and bustle of a large city.

This down-to-earth attitude has served her well. Despite being the daughter of one of the most famous models in history, Sailor is determined to make it on her own merits.