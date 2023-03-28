Sailor Brinkley Cook was a breath of fresh air in a cute white bikini.

The model sported a string bikini that was embellished with bold red beads, and the style of the swimsuit complemented her fit figure.

She accessorized her look by tucking an equally as bright red flower behind her ear. The large petals had her looking like she was ready to vibe in any tropical location.

Sailor left her luscious locks loose as they tumbled out behind her in a glorious waterfall that draped over the floor. Christie Brinkley’s daughter wore minimal makeup, rocking just a touch of mascara and rosy cheeks.

She struck a pose by lying on the floor and crossing one leg over the center of her body. Meanwhile, she gazed into the camera with a stare that would be sure to melt anyone’s heart.

Sailor captioned her post simply, with just an emoji of an envelope that was stamped closed with a red heart.

Sailor Brinkley Cook promotes Silk Nextmilk with a tasty shake

Sailor is a successful model, which has led her to partner with some brands in order to spread the word about their products. She recently did just that while making a shake with Silk Nextmilk.

Silk Nextmilk is made from both oat milk and coconut milk, with some soy protein also thrown into the mix.

The star said that she loves to make one particular shake after working out, explaining that Silk Nextmilk is the best plant-based milk she’s ever had and that it makes everything creamy and dessert-like.

Sailor included in her caption, “Just tried making my @silk nextmilk protein shake.”

The Silk brand was likely happy with the promotion, as it was shared with Sailor’s 195,000 followers on Instagram.

Sailor Brinkley Cook loves her leading ladies

While Sailor is often busy with influencer duties, she still makes sure to send some love to the leading ladies in her life: her mom and her sister.

Sailor posed alongside Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel in a gorgeous black-and-white image. Each star wore an oversized white, button-up dress shirt with stiletto heels.

All three let their gorgeously long locks cascade over their shoulders, and they gazed into the camera with the same captivating stare— which must be genetic.

Sailor captioned her post, “I just love my ladies so much.”

A swipe right shows an adorable throwback photo that had the three posing alongside each other, this time in their younger years.