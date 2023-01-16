Sailor Brinkley Cook takes a selfie at home in September 2022. Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

Sailor Brinkley Cook looked stunning as she posed for photos for a swimwear brand in a tropical location this week.

The model and daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley wore a white triangle bikini by the luxury swimwear brand Fisch.

The textured white two-piece featured red beads on the top and on the ties on her bikini bottoms.

The 24 -year-old accessorized her look with a matching red flower in her hair and large hooped earrings.

Sailor captioned her photo set and tagged the swim brand and her photographer, Stéphanie Fortun, writing, “@fisch.swim @itsfurtun at home in parrot cay 🌺.”

Since the new year, Sailor has been on vacation at her family’s holiday home in Parrot Cay, Turks and Caicos.

Sailor Brinkley Cook rings in the new year in paradise

Sailor has been relaxing with her family and friends in her holiday home on the islands of Turks and Caicos. She has been sharing idyllic photos of her Parrot Cay location with her 193K followers, including scenic shots of green foliage, beach sunsets, and dinner parties lit with fairy lights.

As 2023 struck, Sailor posted a photo with the caption “rabbit rabbit,” a superstitious wish to bring good luck for the rest of the month.

Sailor looked gorgeous wearing a red satin slip dress which was backless and featured a thigh-high split. She posed in profile, with her hands in her long blonde hair, and looked towards the camera, showing off her toned back and slim figure.

Sailor Brinkley Cook talks angel numbers with Sacred and Divine

Sailor is also the creative director of the candle company Sacred and Divine.

The brand focuses on the concept of numerology and angel numbers, i.e. the process of seeing repetitive numbers which represent meanings including luck and protection.

Sailor created the brand after learning about numerology during the lockdown and combining it with her love of candles and scents.

She said in an interview with People in November 2022, “I have this connection to candles because I always feel like they represent a moment of self-care for me. I’m never really casually lighting a candle. I’ll light a candle with the intention of getting cozy and feeling calm.”

She went on to say, “I knew that hopefully they would bring anyone else that deals with a restless mind these moments of feeling grounded and feeling present and calm and setting your intentions. Each of these candles really brings a great, calm moment to my day.”

Sacred and Divine candles are priced at $45. They also offer 14k gold angel number necklaces which are priced at $711.