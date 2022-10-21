Sailor Brinkley Cook glowed in a recent photo wearing a tight white tank top. Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

It can’t always be easy living in the shadow of a supermodel like Christie Brinkley, but as seen in a recent post, her gorgeous daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, has stepped into the light all on her own.

The 24-year-old IMG model looked positively stunning as she lounged back in a low-cut white tank top with her hand resting on her head.

While Sailor’s beautiful blue eyes appeared virtually makeup-free and were fixed on the camera, she stained her lips with a lovely shade of watermelon.

Of course, the young star inherited some of her mother’s good looks, but Sailor’s beauty is truly unique.

In the caption, Sailor alluded to the upcoming debut of her home decor line, Sacred + Divine, “Some magic is coming your way… ✨✨✨.”

She also included several other photos in the post of sacred numbers in repetition.

Beyond founding her own brand, this New Yorker also keeps busy with, well, the same thing most models are known for: taking selfies!

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sailor Brinkley Cook stuns in tight-fitting hot pink tank top with chic haircut

Last month, Sailor took to social media looking red hot, or rather hot pink, in a skintight tank top designed by fashion legend Michael Kors.

She wore her long, luminous blonde locks down, with trendy curtain bangs framing her flawless face.

Sailor’s bright, captivating eyes were enhanced by a pale pink shadow that complimented her ensemble, and she highlighted her lips with a subtle gloss.

As to be expected, the post’s comment section immediately popped off, with countless fans expressing their adoration for Sailor.

One follower wrote, “Angelllll🔥🔥🔥,” and another remarked, “So Beautiful Sailor! 🌟🌺💕.”

Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

Still, despite all the praise, Sailor doesn’t let it go to her head and continues to focus on staying grounded and centered in her everyday life.

Sailor Brinkley Cook shows off striking silhouette in cute yellow dress while gardening

People are still talking about a post Sailor shared back in August wearing a cheerful yellow dress, and it’s not hard to see why!

The blonde bombshell struck a pose in the charming floral number that emphasized her sculpted model body.

She looked fresh-faced and happier than ever as she twirled for the camera and tended to her plants.

The carousel of photos perfectly captured the vibe of the sunflowers surrounding Sailor.

So, while there’s no denying that Sailor has some good DNA, she’s still a stand-out model in her own right.