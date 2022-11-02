Sailor Brinkley Cook stuns in an up-close selfie. Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

Sailor Brinkley Cook looks incredible in a new dress.

This year she decided to go as a princess for Halloween, which she did in style.

Sailor wore a light blue maxi dress with a large cutout at the front, revealing her amazing physique.

The model paired it with gloves going past her elbows and a gold crown.

She also shared a picture with her close friend Angela, who was wearing a light pink corset outfit.

From her swimsuit looks to her floral dresses, Sailor has proven that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Sailor Brinkley Cook’s Halloween look

This isn’t the only Halloween costume Sailor did this season. A few days ago, she decided to go as an iconic movie character. And she did not disappoint.

The model went as Alice, Natalie Portman’s character from the 2004 film Closer.

She posed in a purple bra top with a silver star pattern. The top had silver fringe draping from it, covering her waist.

The Dolce and Gabbana model shared a few photos of the look, including a side-by-side comparison, and captioned it with the movie quote, “Lying is the most fun a girl can have without taking her clothes off.”

Sailor paired it with sequin short shorts and a light pink wig with bangs.

Sailor Brinkley Cook’s new company

After teasing a launch on social media for a week, Sailor has unveiled that she is releasing a new brand. She is now the creative director for Sacred + Divine, which features candles and jewelry.

The central aspect of the line is that customers are asked to discover their Angel Number and to buy the products that align with their emotions. The numbers range from 000 to 888.

The collection’s Instagram officially welcomed the new brand on October 24.

The model shared this news with her thousands of followers and captioned it, “Welcome to Sacred + Divine ✨ a collection of divine reminders that we are never alone 🤍as creative director, @sacredanddivine reflects my passions for nature, art and alchemy. i’m so excited to share this with the world! discover your angel number.”

She posed for the campaign photo in a sheer dress, showing her purple bralette underneath. The one-shoulder dress had white floral detailing.

Sailor complemented it with a dewy makeup look and light purple eyeshadow and kept her hair down with a middle part.

She was photographed by her go-to photographer Stephanie Furtun, who has also worked with actress Sophie Lane Curtis.

Sacred + Divine is now available on their website and in nearly 100 stores across the country, including Fred Segal in Los Angeles.