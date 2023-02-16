Sailor Brinkley Cook fully understood the assignment during a recent photo shoot, unleashing her stunning figure in a tiny bikini.

The 24-year-old model accentuated her natural beauty by wearing hardly any makeup as she stood surrounded by a breathtaking ocean view.

In the first photo, Sailor could be seen tossing her blonde locks to the side, the enviable shape of her body accentuated by the dimly lit sky.

Her miles-long legs and trim waistline were particularly captivating, with the orange glow of the sun illuminating them in all their glory.

Now, the second photo really skyrocketed temperatures as Sailor offered fans a closer look at the swimsuit.

While her bikini left little to the imagination, it seemed to defy all logic with a level of modesty that kept it classy.

Sailor Brinkley Cook looked amazing in a wet dress for a Malibu sunrise shoot

Sailor put the Malibu sunrise to shame during an unforgettable photo shoot, showing off her incredible physique in a silky dress.

Christie Brinkley’s lookalike daughter fully embraced the spirit of the ocean, with soaking wet hair and beads of water rolling down her skin.

While the golden light worked its magic on Sailor, she struck a series of natural poses in the sand.

She tagged the photographer, Tyler Kandel, in the caption.

Sailor Brinkley Cook showed off her fit frame in a blue swimsuit

In case you missed it, Sailor took her super-sculpted figure to the beach last month, too! Oh, and it’s safe to say her fans won’t soon forget the photos.

The Sacred + Divine founder posed her heart out in a revealing blue one-piece bathing suit by supermodel Candice Swanepoel’s eco-brand Tropic Of C.

She highlighted her gorgeous curves in the suit while leaning back against a palm tree with closed eyes.

Sailor enhanced the beachy look with a long gold necklace, delicate hoop earrings, and a single, dainty ring on her middle finger.

She went the natural route with her makeup for the shoot, keeping it light to show off her flawlessly sun-kissed complexion.

Sailor Brinkley Cooke partnered with FISCH

Judging by her Instagram page, you might think Sailor lives at the ocean, so it makes sense that she partnered with FISCH, the “first sustainable swimwear brand.”

Beyond putting her modeling skills to work, she unveiled her toned body in a tiny white bikini from the independently-owned company.

Sailor added an extra pop of color to the photos with an oversized red flower tucked behind her ear, beautifully complementing the red accent beads on the bikini.

The Italian-made collection was launched in 2017 and is credited with pioneering the use of upcycled materials in swimwear.

FISCH’s inspiring actions have encouraged other brands to think sustainable and minimize their carbon footprints, truly making the world of swimwear a better place.

Now, anyone with a pulse is probably wondering how Sailor maintains her out-of-this-world physique, and she shared her best secrets during an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

When talking about how she prepares for a swimsuit shoot, Sailor said, “In general, I try to work out every day. A normal workout would start with cardio. I’m a big runner—I try to run two miles a day. Then I work out with my trainer at Work Train Fight, doing HIIT workouts like burpees and lunges. If I need a day off, I’ll do yoga or something low-intensity.”