Sailor Brinkley Cook looked amazing wearing a sheer lace dress to promote the opening of a new online store.

The vintage-inspired dress looks like something Daisy would wear in a film interpretation of The Great Gatsby.

It features one sleeve with a scalloped hem, while the other is held up by a thin spaghetti strap.

The lace is embroidered with a floral pattern that incorporates more leaves than flowers.

Across the middle appears to be either a belt made of netting or lace designed to resemble a fish net.

Beneath the dress, Sailor wore a lilac lace bra that matched some of the flowers in the background.

While posing for the camera, she manifested her mother’s modeling talent, leaving no doubt that she is Christie Brinkley‘s daughter.

Sailor posed laying on the ground, surrounded by candles, sunflowers, and other brightly colored buds.

The image was used to announce her position as Creative Director of the new brand, Sacred + Divine.

Her caption described the brand a bit saying, “Welcome to Sacred + Divine ✨ A collection of divine reminders that we are never alone 🤍 As Creative Director, @sacredanddivine reflects my passions for nature, art and alchemy. I’m so excited to share this with the world! Discover your angel number + shop on thesacredanddivine.com 🌈.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook’s collection of divine reminders

Alongside the photo, Sailor described divine reminders as “angel numbers sending us the messages we need to hear at the moment.”

She explained how she struggled with anxiety during college and would often take long walks to help calm her feelings of unease.

On these walks, she would notice repetitive numbers such as 111, 222, 333, etc.

According to Sailor’s explanation, these numbers represented the messages she needed to hear at that time in her life.

She shared an example of how after changing directions in life she started seeing the number 111 everywhere, which is an indication that she was on the right track.

“I got chills,” she said on Instagram. “Receiving that universal message meant the world to me and kept me going through such a new and tumultuous time.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook brings divine reminders into your home

Sailor describes her views as believing in something bigger than herself, and it has led her to create Sacred + Divine, which opened up its virtual doors on Monday.

The online store currently sells candles and necklaces featuring repetitive numbers each which represents something different.

According to the Sacred + Divine website, these numbers possess “vibrational energy or frequency that holds meaning beyond its numeric value.”

Each repetitive number represents something different, including support, luck, change, and new beginnings.

Products are intended to elevate energy and manifest what the user needs most.